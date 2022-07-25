Age no handicap for Axedale's veteran golfers

Eighty is a good golf score.
It's also a good age to be still playing the game, but at Axedale Golf Club it's par for the course with no fewer than 14 men still playing regular competitions.
They call themselves the OBEs - over bloody eighty - and they even present every newcomer to the group with a certificate marking their entry into the club's upper pantheon.
Axedale last week moved to formalise the OBEs with a new perpetual trophy - the Over Bloody Eighty challenge trophy.
Winner of the Stableford event and $50 voucher, sponsored by fellow OBE Ernie Lowndes, was Kevin 'Banger' Crawford with 37 points, who gets a year's bragging rights as best OBE golfer at the club.
A Bendigo District Cricket Association life member, Banger is now in 12-month possession of the trophy, which like all Axedale trophies is made by life member Tony Lindrea from redgum sourced from the course.
The eldest is Bob Perkins, 87 and the youngest Rick Manley who recently joined the ranks. Most of them play in motorised carts, but three still walk ... and Axedale boasts some steep hills.
Brian Fry, David Yum and Joe Stanley still traipse Axedale's hills - and all players still must hit decent length drives to carry over the deep creek cutting across the second, fourth and ninth holes.
A 20-odd handicapper, 'Yummy' celebrated turning 80 by shooting his age with an amazing 79.
Axedale's men's competitions on Thursdays and Saturdays generally feature at least eight of the group, with the OBE trophy contested by the following players: Lindsay Budds, Alan Clements, Kevin Crawford, Mike Fitzgerald, Brian Fry, John Geldart, Brian Keating, Ernie Lowndes, Doug Osborne, Bob Perkins, Joe Stanley, David Yum. Frank Harrop and Rick Manley missed through illness.
