Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$1,450,000 - $1,550,000
AGENCY: Ray White Bendigo
AGENT: Brent Mason 0447 404 377
INSPECT: By appointment
A new listing from the sales team at Ray White Real Estate is a perfect match for discerning families as well as entertainers and wine lovers. Todd Newman Builders created this spacious and stylish home which boasts a wine cellar, impressive alfresco and a gas-heated swimming pool.
The home has two living zones including open-plan family living and dining with kitchen, raked ceilings, Tasmanian oak flooring and views over the alfresco and pool. At the front of the home is another living area with double doors that close to create a private home cinema.
Highlights in the home's kitchen include Caesarstone bench tops, stainless steel oven, large island bench, soft-close cabinetry, fully-glazed splashback and a fitted pantry room. A cleverly designed utility zone comprises a laundry and drying room with access to the cellar as well as the garage.
More features are deluxe main suite, ensuite, twin vanities, walk-in dressing room, ducted heating and refrigerated cooling. You'll find quality extras throughout such as pendant lights, window sheers, built-in media centre, floor-to-ceiling tiles, walk-in storage and a 20-panel solar system.
Alfresco living offers open fire, ceiling fan, mood lights, side-track blinds and glass pool fencing. Winter barbecues, summer pool parties and year-round enjoyment near shops, schools, university and state forest.
