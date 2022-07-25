Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ
Photos

CVFLW: Thunder's first win over Golden Square revitalises premiership hopes

By Adam Bourke
Updated July 25 2022 - 3:45am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEADERSHIP: Bendigo Thunder captain Phoebe Cuttriss launches her side into attack. Picture: DARREN HOWE

An outstanding team defensive effort led Bendigo Thunder to its best win of the CVFLW season on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.