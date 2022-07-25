CVFLW: Thunder's first win over Golden Square revitalises premiership hopes

An outstanding team defensive effort led Bendigo Thunder to its best win of the CVFLW season on Sunday.
The Thunder defeated reigning premier Golden Square by 13 points to stamp themselves as genuine premiership contenders.
The 4.5 (29) to 2.4 (16) win at Weeroona Oval lifted the Thunder to the same points as second-placed Golden Square with four rounds remaining, but the Bulldogs do have a game in hand.
The top two teams at the end of the home and away season earn the double chance for the finals.
"It was a very physical game and we played very well,'' Thunder captain Phoebe Cuttriss said.
"We probably had our best team in for the season with players back from injuries.
"We went into the game with more belief than we had been. Square had only lost one game since joining the league and we'd never beaten them, but we've been playing some good footy recently and we went into this game with some belief that we could play well.
"It was one of those games where every player on our team contributed."
The Thunder set the tone by kicking two goals to none in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs bounced back by keeping the Thunder scoreless in the second term, but they only managed one goal themselves from four scoring attempts.
The Thunder added 2.1 to 0.0 in the third quarter to open up a 20-point lead at three quarter-time.
As hard as they tried, the Bulldogs couldn't find a consistent avenue through the Thunder defence in the final term and the home side scored a well-deserved victory.
Megan Williamson, Katelyn Hazlett, Jessica Kennedy and Phoebe Cuttriss were named best for a Thunder side that had a plethora of contributors.
Emma Gilligan, Natasha Tile, Liz Watkins and Sarah Ingram were best for the Bulldogs, who suffered just their second loss of the season.
Strathfieldsaye celebrated its third of the season when it defeated Kerang by 106 points.
Britt Tangey kicked five goals for the Storm in the emphatic 15.16 (106) to 0.0 (0) win.
Lana Westaway, Bryde O'Rourke and Ireland O'Rourke led the charge for the improving Storm.
The understrength Kerang was best served by Jessica Searle, Laura Kirby, Kendall Ash and Kate Spiers.
In the final game of the round, North Bendigo was forced to forfeit its clash with ladder-leader Castlemaine.
MATCH RESULTS
Strathfieldsaye 5.2 8.6 12.10 15.16 (106)
Kerang 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: B. Tangey 5, B. O'Rourke 3, L. Westaway, C. Reeves 2, S. Creeley, R. Torney, K. Gray.
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: L. Westaway, B. O'Rourke, I. O'Rourke, B. Tangey, L. Gorrie, M. Freestone. Kerang: J. Searle, L. Kirby, K. Ash, K. Spiers, C. Unger, A. Dastey.
Bendigo Thunder 2.2 2.4 4.5 4.5 (29)
Golden Square 0.0 1.3 1.3 2.4 (16)
GOALS - Bendigo Thunder: B. Mueck, J.Sawers 2. Golden Square: E. Gilligan, T.Williams.
BEST - Bendigo Thunder: M. Williamson, K. Hazlett, J. Kennedy, P. Cuttriss, S. Faulkner, I. Kendal. Golden Square: E. Gilligan, N. Tile, L. Watkins, S. Ingram, B. Heiden, A. Wilson.
LADDER
Castlemaine - 44
Golden Square - 32
Bendigo Thunder - 32
Kyneton - 32
Eaglehawk - 20
Strathfieldsaye - 12
Kerang - 4
North Bendigo - 0
