Gisborne Bulldogs the team to beat for BFNL premiership

If Pat McKenna stays fit, good luck stopping Gisborne.
While one player doesn't make a team, and the Bulldogs have few, if any, weak links, McKenna's performance in Gisborne's big win over Strathfieldsaye on Saturday showed why he's regarded as the most valuable player in the competition and why he's the player rival teams must stop in September.
McKenna kicked 8.3 from 20 possessions and 11 marks as the Bulldogs handed Strathfieldsaye a 58-point defeat at Gardiner Reserve.
The Gisborne skipper, who has had an injury interrupted season, spent time on the wing and deep inside forward 50 and the Storm had no answers.
"Gisborne's midfield got on top of us and that made it hard for our defenders,'' Storm co-coach Darryl Wilson said.
"Pat clunked everything that came his way. He's a hard player to stop."
Gisborne's win over the second-placed Storm gave the Bulldogs a mortgage on top spot with four rounds remaining.
A win over South Bendigo in round 15 should lock up the minor premiership and a direct trip to the second semi-final.
"We're not getting carried away,'' Gisborne coach Rob Waters said.
"We play South Bendigo at the QEO next week and they beat us there last year. We've still got to play Golden Square at their ground and then play Eaglehawk in the last round. There's a lot of footy to be played before we start thinking about finals."
Sandhurst's finals hopes took a dive when the Dragons suffered a 69-point loss to Golden Square on Saturday.
The Dragons need to win all four of their remaining matches, and hope a couple of results fall their way, if they're to have any chance of making the top five.
Golden Square's win moved it a step closer to securing third spot and the double chance.
South Bendigo, Eaglehawk and Kyneton did what they had to do against the bottom three clubs on Saturday - grab the four points and boost percentage.
The Bloods have the easiest run home of the trio and should play finals. Eaglehawk and Kyneton are split by just 0.63 percentage points in the battle for fifth spot.
