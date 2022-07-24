NCFL: Big three show strength as Bulls, Tigers, Royals continue march to finals

THE North Central Football League's three big guns all continued their march to the finals with wins in Saturday's round 13.
Advertisement
The trio of Birchip-Watchem (48 points), Sea Lake Nandaly (44) and Donald (44) are locked in a three-way battle for the double chance with three rounds remaining, with all three notching wins on Saturday.
The most dominant of the wins was Sea Lake Nandaly trouncing Boort by 149 points.
The 26.17 (173) to 3.6 (24) win at Sea Lake was the Tigers' third in their past five games by a triple-figure margin.
The Tigers kept Boort goalless for the first three quarters before the Magpies slotted three in the final term.
Will Simpson's solid form up forward continued for the Tigers with a haul of seven goals and he was also named his side's best ahead of Brodie Adcock and Jai Wright.
Matthew Chisari kicked two of Boort's three goals and was also the Magpies' best.
* The visiting Donald recorded a 20-point victory over Wedderburn.
The Royals led by two points at half-time before kicking 6.8 to 4.2 after the main break to win 12.14 (86) to 10.6 (66).
Sam Griffiths and Brody Haddow, who was the Royals' best, kicked three goals each for Donald.
Tom Campbell battled valiantly up forward for Wedderburn, kicking seven of the Redbacks' 10 goals.
* Nathan Gordon continues to have a big impact for Birchip-Watchem since his mid-season return to the Bulls.
Gordon booted five goals in the Bulls' 14.16 (100) to 7.6 (48) win over Wycheproof-Narraport and has now kicked 16 goals in his three games back with the club.
Star ruckman Lochlan Sirett was again a standout for the Bulls and has now featured among their best three players in 10 of their 13 games this year.
The better players for the Demons were led by Joe Kenny.
* St Arnaud notched its third win of the season, beating Charlton by 37 points.
Advertisement
The Saints prevailed 8.3 (51) to 2.2 (14) and in doing so kept Charlton winless.
Thomas Douglas slotted four goals for the Saints and featured in their best players that were led by Daniel Gifford.
The Navies' score of 2.2 included 2.1 being kicked in the second term as they were held to just 0.1 across the other three quarters.
Captain Rhys Thompson was Charlton's best.
ROUND 14 - July 30
Charlton v Wycheproof-Narraport.
Advertisement
Birchip-Watchem v Wedderburn.
Donald v Sea Lake Nandaly.
Boort v St Arnaud.
ROUND 15 - August 6
Wycheproof-Narraport v St Arnaud.
Charlton v Wedderburn.
Advertisement
Birchip-Watchem v Sea Lake Nandaly.
Donald v Boort.
ROUND 16 - August 13
Wedderburn v Wycheproof-Narraport.
Sea Lake Nandaly v Charlton.
Boort v Birchip-Watchem.
Advertisement
St Arnaud v Donald.
Birchip Watchem Seniors 2.4 6.7 10.15 14.16 (100)
Wycheproof-Narraport Senior 2.2 4.4 5.5 7.6 (48)
GOALS: Birchip Watchem Seniors: N.Gordon 5, S.Simmons 3, W.Sheahan 1, D.Ratcliffe 1, E.Jaeschke 1, D.Adkins 1, D.Castellano 1, S.Pye 1; Wycheproof-Narraport Senior: G.Hommelhoff 2, R.Allan 1, B.Bish 1, T.Trewin 1, T.Rumbold 1, M.Beckmans 1
BEST: Birchip Watchem Seniors: L.Sirett, E.Jaeschke, S.Simmons, J.Lindeback, K.Stevens, J.Booth; Wycheproof-Narraport Senior: J.Kenny, G.Hommelhoff, S.Allan, undefined.null, C.Burge, J.McHutchison
Sea Lake Nandaly Tigers Seniors 6.6 14.12 22.16 26.17 (173)
Advertisement
Boort Seniors 0.1 0.1 0.3 3.6 (24)
GOALS: Sea Lake Nandaly Tigers Seniors: W.Simpson 7, J.Ellis 4, W.Donnan 3, M.Elliott 3, T.Mckenzie 2, B.Mcinnes 1, J.Summerhayes 1, A.Mertz 1, R.Osullivan 1, C.Cox 1, J.Poulton 1, B.Weir 1; Boort Seniors: M.Chisari 2, F.Holland 1
BEST: Sea Lake Nandaly Tigers Seniors: W.Simpson, B.Adcock, J.Wright, C.Noonan, W.Donnan, A.Mertz; Boort Seniors: M.Chisari, N.Twigg, L.moss, K.Wilson, T.Potter, S.Green
St Arnaud Senior 3.1 3.1 5.1 8.3 (51)
Charlton Seniors 0.0 2.1 2.1 2.2 (14)
GOALS: St Arnaud Senior: T.Douglas 4, J.Patching 1, J.Hicks 1, D.Gifford 1, J.Tillig 1; Charlton Seniors: R.Thompson 1, K.Clifford 1
Advertisement
BEST: St Arnaud Senior: D.Gifford, J.Tillig, W.Bertalli, W.Jackson, T.Douglas, H.Durward; Charlton Seniors: R.Thompson, C.Patullo, T.Hill, J.Thompson, A.Walklate, M.Heenan
Donald Seniors 4.3 6.6 10.9 12.14 (86)
Wedderburn Senior 5.2 6.4 7.5 10.6 (66)
GOALS: Donald Seniors: B.Haddow 3, S.Griffiths 3, D.Venditti 2, D.Harrison 1, R.Young 1, J.Potter 1, R.Mcnally 1; Wedderburn Senior: T.Campbell 7, J.Lockhart 1, L.Holt 1, J.McKay 1
BEST: Donald Seniors: B.Haddow, R.Mcnally, D.Venditti, R.Young, J.Potter, S.Wood; Wedderburn Senior: T.Campbell, H.Winter-Irving, D.Jackson, J.McKay, J.Guan, C.Lowry"
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.