MCDFNL: 1456 days later and by the barest of margins, Creekers celebrate win

IT was by the barest of margins, but Campbells Creek has its first win in the Maryborough-Castlemaine District league for four years.
The Creekers finally broke their drought with a thrilling 12.9 (81) to 12.8 (80) victory over Maryborough Rovers on Saturday in what was the club's first senior victory since 2018.
Campbells Creek's last senior win had been 1456 days earlier in round 13 of 2018 when it beat Dunolly by 55 points.
The Creekers then lost their last three games of 2018 and all 16 in 2019.
There was no MCDFNL season played in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic before the Creekers went into recess last year due to a lack of playing numbers.
The Creekers returned to the field this season and had lost their first 11 games before Saturday's thrilling breakthrough triumph.
"To get that win is absoutely amazing for the club," Campbells Creek secretary/treasurer Marg Stevens said.
"It came down to the wire... there were 30 seconds left on the clock and we were a point up. A couple of the boys said they didn't actually hear the siren because we were all yelling so loud from the sidelines.
"It just means so much for the club... it has been a long time in the making and coming back from recess, it was a really powerful moment."
The drought looked like it would continue for the Creekers when Rovers led by 15 points with 10 minutes to play.
But the Creekers - whose best were Myles Whitney, Dylan Stevens and Kyle Gellatly - rallied and with scores level late a behind to forward Joel Wootton put Campbells Creek in front with the final score of the match.
While it was elation for Campbells Creek in ending its 30-game losing streak, it was heartbreak for Rovers who had been hunting their first win since round three last season.
Making the day all the more special for the Creekers was their reserves and under-11.5 football teams also had their first wins of the year.
The reserves won 13.17 (95) to 7.8 (50) in what was their first victory since beating Rovers on July 27, 2019.
And the under-11.5s won a thriller by three points, 7.1 (43) to 6.4 (40), while the Creekers also had two wins on the netball court.
Meanwhile, elsewhere in the MCDFNL on Saturday, Dunolly has won three games in a row for the first time since 2011 and moved into the top eight.
The vastly-improved Eagles beat Newstead 9.14 (68) to 6.8 (44), following on from wins over Campbells Creek and Royal Park in their previous two games.
Other senior winners in round 12 were: Carisbrook, Trentham, Talbot, Navarre and Harcourt.
Talbot Seniors 2.3 4.5 9.6 10.8 (68)
Avoca Seniors 0.5 3.5 3.5 3.6 (24)
GOALS: Talbot Seniors: M.Bond 5, S.Gibson 2, A.Scott 1, J.Mcguire 1, T.Addison 1; Avoca Seniors: L.Wardlaw 1, T.Monk 1, J.Hunt 1
BEST: Talbot Seniors: J.Atkins, S.Hitchings, Z.Graham, J.Mcguire, B.Hedger, S.Gibson; Avoca Seniors: J.Antonio, R.Kitchin, J.Hunt, B.Monk, Z.Lubeek, D.Kitchin
Campbells Creek Seniors 1.2 6.3 9.4 12.9 (81)
Maryborough Rovers Seniors 3.4 6.5 10.8 12.8 (80)
GOALS: Campbells Creek Seniors: M.Whitney 3, J.Wootton 2, K.Gellatly 2, D.Stevens 2, T.Williams 1, M.Manning 1, L.Manning 1; Maryborough Rovers Seniors: M.Whelan 6, A.Siekai 4, A.Mahony 1, L.Radlof 1
BEST: Campbells Creek Seniors: M.Whitney, D.Stevens, K.Gellatly, M.Manning, L.Manning, T.Howie; Maryborough Rovers Seniors: A.Mahony, M.Whelan, A.Siekai, N.Leist, K.Johns, J.Radlof
Dunolly Seniors 1.4 4.6 7.11 9.14 (68)
Newstead Seniors 1.2 2.7 4.8 6.8 (44)
GOALS: Dunolly Seniors: X.Ryan 2, J.Fisher 2, M.Goodwin 2, L.Tranter 1, C.Sheppard 1, O.Keogh 1; Newstead Seniors: D.Hinge 2, T.James 2, C.Mckendry 1, O.Lynzaat 1
BEST: Dunolly Seniors: A.Zuk, C.Sheppard, B.McKinley, L.Tranter, M.Goodwin, J.Townsend; Newstead Seniors: A.Robins, J.Smith, H.Harbrow, T.James, D.Bott, M.James
Trentham Seniors 2.3 5.6 7.8 8.11 (59)
Natte Bealiba Seniors 1.1 2.2 4.2 6.2 (38)
GOALS: Trentham Seniors: J.Keogh 3, R.Bourke 2, C.Webber-Mirkin 1, D.Holden 1, J.Dovaston 1; Natte Bealiba Seniors: W.Holt 3, Z.Johnston 1, J.Long 1, J.Fraser 1
BEST: Trentham Seniors: Z.Gervasoni, J.Cowan, J.Mighell, M.Strickland, R.Bourke, H.Knight; Natte Bealiba Seniors: J.Templeton, Z.Mortlock, C.Harte, T.Roughead, B.Johnson, W.Holt
Navarre Seniors 1.6 5.7 8.8 9.9 (63)
Lexton Seniors 1.0 3.0 3.0 4.0 (24)
GOALS: Navarre Seniors: B.Driscoll 4, T.Watts 1, L.Hannett 1, C.Reading 1, C.Driscoll 1, D.Reading 1; Lexton Seniors: C.Poulton 2, P.Mcguigan 2
BEST: Navarre Seniors: L.Slorach, J.Hannett, B.Parry, B.Driscoll, J.Fowkes, D.Reading; Lexton Seniors: A.Verhoeven, J.Sargent, L.Rokebrand, J.Eyers, T.Cullinan, C.Poulton
Carisbrook Seniors 4.4 10.7 17.10 23.12 (150)
Maldon Seniors 4.2 5.5 7.6 7.7 (49)
GOALS: Carisbrook Seniors: A.Zelencich 6, A.Munari 4, Z.Rinaldi 4, H.Butler 2, S.Patterson 2, H.Hunter 2, T.Rinaldi 2, J.Bowen 1; Maldon Seniors: B.Muscat 2, H.Kelly 2, J.Cox 1, M.Gray 1, D.Connell 1
BEST: Carisbrook Seniors: N.Wright, L.Rinaldi, M.Jukes, Z.Rinaldi, A.Zelencich, A.Milner; Maldon Seniors: B.Miller, H.Kelly, D.Wilson, J.Lockwood, B.Coffey, H.Coffey
Harcourt Seniors 7.2 9.6 15.13 20.14 (134)
Royal Park Seniors 1.0 2.0 2.0 2.1 (13)
GOALS: Harcourt Seniors: C.Anderson 6, L.Mitchell 4, S.Gale 4, B.Leech 4, T.Walters 3, B.Frost 2, K.Bruce 2, A.Code 1; Royal Park Seniors: M.Bond 1, J.Burman 1
BEST: Harcourt Seniors: C.Anderson, D.Semmens, T.Stefaniw, K.Bruce, T.Walters, M.Noonan; Royal Park Seniors: B.Reeves, L.Relouw, B.Dalton, M.Ashmore, L.Woodward, R.Wagstaff"
