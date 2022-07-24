BFNL: Castlemaine thumps Bloods, Maryborough wins one-goal thriller

Castlemaine landed a psychological blow ahead of this season's BFNL netball finals.
The Magpies' 47-25 win over South Bendigo at Camp Reserve on Saturday quashed the Bloods' faint hopes of attaining a top-three berth and all but guaranteed the two sides will meet again in the elimination final.
"We wanted some redemption from the last time we played them,'' Castlemaine co-coach Fiona Fowler admitted.
"We had a poor first quarter last time we played them, so it was important we made a good start in this game.
"To be 11-5 in front at quarter-time made sure they were chasing us.
"We had a really strong last quarter to finish off the game which was really pleasing."
The Magpies handled the slippery conditions better than the Bloods.
"It was a low-scoring game and the wet weather had a lot to do with it,'' Fowler said.
"Even though we won, we turned the ball over a lot, particularly with how strong their defensive pressure was in the circle.
"It was probably our first wet weather game for the season, so it took a little while for both teams to adjust."
The victory lifted Castlemaine into fourth place - half a game clear of fifth-placed South Bendigo.
Fowler said the Pies' could springboard off their best four-quarter performance of the season.
"All our previous wins this year had been a real grind, so it was important for us to finish the game with a 16-5 final quarter and win the game by 18 goals,'' Fowler said.
"In all likelihood we'll be playing South Bendigo again in the first week of the finals, so this result will give us some confidence and South will now know that playing Castlemaine is not a walk in the park like it was the last time we played them."
A goal from Keely Hare in the dying seconds lifted Maryborough to a thrilling 51-50 win over Eaglehawk at Canterbury Park.
The Magpies overcame a slow start to wear down the Hawks and score their fourth win of the season.
"We didn't have a great first quarter, so we were chasing them most of the day,'' Maryborough coach Alicia Cassidy said.
"We were 9-2 down pretty early in the game, but the girls fought back well in a physical game.
"You could say a draw would have been a fair result, but thankfully Keely Hare put us in front at the end.
"Keely has just come back from a hand injury and she's had a stellar season. It was great for the girls to get another win on the board."
Maryborough moved into seventh place on the ladder - one spot ahead of Eaglehawk.
It was par for the course at the top end of the ladder as top three sides Kangaroo Flat, Sandhurst and Gisborne scored regulation victories.
The Roos dismantled Kyneton 64-29, Sandhurst bounced back from its loss the previous round to defeat Golden Square 89-30, while Gisborne outclassed an understrength Strathfieldsaye 61-14.
The highlight of next weekend's round is the clash between third-placed Gisborne and fifth-placed South Bendigo at the QEO.
