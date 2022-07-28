Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$1,300,000 - $1,450,000
AGENCY: PRD Real Estate Bendigo
AGENTS: Sacha Dale 0407 899 066 and Dale Bish 0457 492 032
INSPECT: By appointment
Superbly elevated over Castlemaine, the sweeping views from this home are ever-changing and there are many places to sit and watch the world go by.
Renovated by award-winning local company Edifice Construction, the home is updated to a high standard including hidden extras such a double glazing and wall insulation. Gourmet cooks will love the kitchen with two self-cleaning ovens as well as convection-microwave, steam cooking, double pull-out pantry and Gaggenau induction and gas cooktops. Light-filled dining is the perfect spot for morning coffee or evening wine - watch a spectacular sunset over Mt Tarrengower.
The formal lounge has French doors to capture the views, another lounge room has a gas-log fire for cosy evenings. Doors between the lounges can be opened-up, and your guests can gather underneath the vine-covered pergola.
With its own French doors, the main bedroom has a viewing deck as well as a walk-in robe and fully-tiled ensuite with underfloor heating and heated towel rails. Solar panels will help reduce energy costs.
In a quiet court setting, this property is a private haven with the convenience of nearby Castlemaine shops, cafes and galleries. Schools and essential services are close, the railway station just three blocks away.
