Renovated by award-winning local company Edifice Construction, the home is updated to a high standard including hidden extras such a double glazing and wall insulation. Gourmet cooks will love the kitchen with two self-cleaning ovens as well as convection-microwave, steam cooking, double pull-out pantry and Gaggenau induction and gas cooktops. Light-filled dining is the perfect spot for morning coffee or evening wine - watch a spectacular sunset over Mt Tarrengower.

