Bendigo Advertiser

18 Golden Glade, Strathdale | Two-storey luxury home in Bendigo with five bedrooms plus swimming pool

Updated July 26 2022 - 5:06am, first published July 21 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 4

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.