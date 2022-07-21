Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 4
$1,550,000 - $1,650,000
AGENCY: McKean McGregor
AGENTS: Bec Allen 0438 528 091 and Drew Stratton 0414 576 371
INSPECT: By appointment
Outstanding luxury and style are in abundance at this Strathdale residence from highly regarded Russell Parsons Builders and Designers.
In leafy Golden Glade, the home has been lovingly renovated throughout to provide a true retreat for families and those who love to entertain.
The front door opens onto an elegant entrance with nearby home office, formal lounge and guest powder room.
At the rear, the brand-new kitchen and dining space connect effortlessly with a resort-style back yard, and a third living area which is perfect for the kids.
Outdoors, a fantastic entertaining space has been created for year-round enjoyment. Rain or shine, you can dine under the Vergola and warm-up with an outdoor fireplace and built-in pizza oven.
The swimming pool measures about 10 x 4 metres, it is magnesium treated as well as solar and gas heated.
Overlooking the pool is a stylish pool-side retreat with a full kitchen, hot water system, pump storage room, Ziptrak motorised exterior blinds and ceiling-mounted fan and strip-panel heating.
More highlights inside the home include Smeg twin ovens, dishwasher, two-door pantry, floor-to-ceiling windows and deluxe main suite with walk-through robes to ensuite with spa.
Integrated heating and refrigerated cooling is installed, as well as an automated front gate with an audio-visual system. The property boasts a 6.5-kilowatt solar system with energy storage via a Tesla Powerwall II.
Established gardens, a water feature, carporting, automated exterior lighting, wi-fi controlled sprinkler system and an electronic alarm at the pool entrance are included.
Selling agents Bec and Drew of McKean McGregor said the property is absolutely ideal for a modern family who love to entertain, or are seeking a true retreat.
Golden Glade is a sought-after residential pocket with easy access to a wide variety of services including sporting complex, primary schools, secondary college and La Trobe University.
Walk to Kennington Reservoir, shop at Kennington Village or Strathdale retail outlets. Just minutes from central Bendigo as well as state forest, nature reserves and bush-walking tracks.
Contact Bec and Drew to arrange your private inspection.
