BFNL: Dragons a stern test for vulnerable Bulldogs

By Adam Bourke
July 22 2022 - 9:00am
CENTURY: Jake Thrum will play his 100th senior game for Golden Square. Picture: DARREN HOWE

Golden Square coach Chris Carter hopes lessons learned from last week's shock loss to Eaglehawk will serve his side well in Saturday's clash with arch-rival Sandhurst at the QEO.

