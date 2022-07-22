BFNL: Dragons a stern test for vulnerable Bulldogs

Golden Square coach Chris Carter hopes lessons learned from last week's shock loss to Eaglehawk will serve his side well in Saturday's clash with arch-rival Sandhurst at the QEO.
A sluggish Golden Square was slow out of the blocks against the Borough and conceded a six-goal lead before half-time.
The Dogs stormed home to level the scores in the final quarter, but the Hawks held firm to get the points and keep their finals hopes alive.
"We haven't played a poorer half of footy than what we did in the first half,'' Carter said.
"We played well in the second-half, but we didn't deserve to win.
"If we had fallen over the line we might not have realised the things we did wrong.
"We've identified the areas we need to improve on for this week and it's another big game.
"It's a case of deja vu. Sandhurst has to win to keep its season alive, so we know what they'll be like.
"Hopefully, we learned from the Eaglehawk game and we go in with a better attitude and aggression from the start.
"This game is just as important for us because if we let this one slip then the battle for third spot becomes tighter."
Sandhurst defeated Golden Square in the first clash between the two teams this season. Jake Thrum will play his 100th senior game for the Bulldogs, while Dale Lowry will play his 200th club game when he runs out for the reserves.
The Bulldogs will be without key forward Braydon Vaz because of concussion.
Lee Coghlan, Blair Holmes, Tanner Nally and North Melbourne VFL-listed defender Cooper Smith are Sandhurst's inclusions.
"I think our biggest defeat this year is something like 24 points,'' Sandhurst coach Ashley Connick said.
"That demonstrates that we've competed with everyone, but we haven't been able to quite get over the line in some games. That's on us and credit to the other sides, who got the job done. We go into this week knowing that if we play our best footy we're a great chance of winning."
SANDHURST v GOLDEN SQUARE
2.20pm Saturday at QEO.
SANDHURST
B: J. Worme, I. Carracher, L. Murdoch
HB: I. Ruff, J. Coghlan, L. Ireland
C: J. McLean, J. Rodi, A. Wharton
HF: J. Wilkinson, J. Wharton, L. Hood
F: T. Nally, C. Maxted, L. Zimmer
R: H. Hosking, L. Coghlan, Z. Pallpratt
Int: B. Holmes, C. Smith, M. Leyden, B. Montague, C. Sexton
GOLDEN SQUARE
B: J. Merrin, L. Duguid, J. Coe
HB: W. Thrum, Z. Shelton, J. Geary
C: J. Thrum, R. Hartley, Z. Murley
HF: J. Fitzpatrick, H. Morcom, J. Burke
F: J. Brett, R. Monti, T. Strauch
R: M. Compston, L. Barrett, J. Hickman
Int: B. James, J. Stewart, D. Hird, T. Reeves
