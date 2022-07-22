COVID deaths skyrocket as Victorian cases drop

Victorian COVID deaths jump as state records 10,812 cases
Victoria's daily coronavirus infections have seen a significant drop in the last 24 hours with the state reporting 10,812 on Friday.
It brings the number of active cases in Victoria to 71,428.
The number of people in hospital and of those who have died has also dropped in the last 24 hours.
Currently 820 people in hospital across the state, 29 in the ICU and six on ventilators.
44 people died with the virus in the last 24 hours.
Of those aged 16 and over, 68.9 per cent have received three coronavirus vaccines.
Wet weather
Happy weekend Bendigo - we're in for a wet one today. This is your political reporter (and bat expert) Neve Brissenden with you for the weekend with the latest news and the best stories.
Those in Bendigo can expect a cloudy Saturday with a very high chance of showers- likely towards the second half of the day in the afternoon and evening.
The temperature will be slightly milder than earlier in the week with a low of seven and a high of 13. Light winds will become northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the early afternoon.
Rain is almost certain and we're set for around 4-8mm.
Castlemaine will experience similar conditions with 95 per cent chance of rain, and again a low of seven and a high of 13.
Echuca up on the river will have a pleasant high of 16 with 2-4mm of rain expected.
Stay dry - or enjoy a rain dance - whatever you prefer - and keep up to date with the latest news by refreshing this page throughout the day.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
