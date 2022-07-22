GIRTON Grammar School year 12 student, Oliver Davison, has placed first in Victoria for VET Music Industry: Sound Production plus a 2021 VCE Premier's Award.
Oliver first got involved with audio and light production through the Girton Grammar theatre tech co-curricular activity and his talent simply grew from there.
Advertisement
"In Year 7, I decided to join the theatre tech co-curricular because a friend was involved," he said.
"Within weeks I was really into it and was putting my hand up to be involved in the sound and light at various school events as often as possible.
"There are so many events at Girton where theatre techs can get involved, working side-by-side with the professionals who are employed at the school.
"For example, at foundation day last year, I mixed the audio that was supplied to the event's live stream, so everything that people heard went through my sound mixer."
READ MORE:
Oliver explained that through this experience he was given the job of making sure all spoken audio and instrumental music sounded balanced, clear and at an appropriate volume.
"This event formed one of my assessments last year, so the overlap between curriculum and co-curriculum for this subject at Girton is incredibly valuable," he said.
"At an event like our swimming carnivals, I have been supervising younger students and helping them do things like devise music playlists and running audio so that the event MC can be heard.
"We have programmed the music mixer so that music automatically reduces in volume when someone speaks on the microphone, or we can put music at a low volume under someone's voice.
"These programming shortcuts make the job so much easier, and I have really enjoyed teaching the younger students' tricks of the trade."
That practical in-school experience evidently prepared Oliver well for his studies. He studied Units 1/2 of VCE Music Industry Sound Production in Year 10, then topped the state last year during Year 11 when he studied Units 3/4.
And the tech-whiz loves different aspects of the craft - both audio and lighting.
"I like lighting for stage productions because you are telling a story with the mood the lighting creates," he said.
"With something like a band, I prefer working on audio because the sound is the crucial element of the performance."
READ MORE:
Advertisement
Girton Grammar School acting head Emma O'Rielly, said Oliver was well known around the school.
"Ollie is often in his stage blacks, dashing between cameras or using his radio comms to speak to fellow tech students or our AV Tech crew," Dr O'Rielly said.
"He is part of the backbone of the theatre tech co-curriculum at the school, and the skills he has gained over six years have made him crucial to many of our school events.
"With the disruption to events during COVID-19, Ollie and our audio-visual staff are working hard to upskill the younger students in the theatre tech co-curriculum.
"We are incredibly proud of Ollie for achieving the top VCE score in the state for this subject last year and hope that his achievement inspires other students interested in the performing arts industry."
Oliver said that a career in sound and light production is a possibility for him, but he is not yet settled on his career path when he completes Year 12 this year.
Advertisement
"It's a pretty tough industry requiring a lot of personal drive and huge time commitment," he said.
"I am thinking about doing a Bachelor of Music, specialising in audio, but am yet to make a final decision."
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.