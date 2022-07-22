Bendigo's name will remain up in lights as part of a legacy to the city.
The large Bendigo sign launched to help promote the Elvis exhibition will live on in the Rosalind Park piazza.
Advertisement
City of Greater Bendigo workers removed the Viva part of the 'Viva Bendigo' letters on Friday.
Council hopes to involve the sign in Bendigo's future events such as the Bloom campaign and the Blues and Roots Music Festival.
Read more:
City of Greater Bendigo tourism and major events marketing manager Glenn Harvey said in commissioning the Viva Bendigo sign with Bendigo Tramways, council wanted something that would be able to live on.
"We wanted something that would tie in to Elvis, but we also wanted something that would leave a legacy," he said.
"We'll be able to use it for other campaigns throughout the year. It will have new lettering and a new look and feel in the coming weeks.
"This has worked out really well that we've been able to leave this legacy. You'll see it move around from time to time and we hope people really enjoy it."
Mr Harvey said the decision to keep and update the piece for certain events stemmed from its popularity.
"We just found that so many people have enjoyed it over the Elvis experience. We've seen lots of selfies," he said. "We're open to more ideas about where it could go."
The sign will promote the spring tulip display.
"Our next campaign is called Bloom and that that'll be launched in early September," Mr Harvey said.
"There's many major events happening. You're gonna see some of our favorites such as blues and roots music festival, VegeCarian, the Bendigo Winemakers putting on some of their their wine festivals as well.
"We (also want to) see how we can tie it in and be part of (the city's) nighttime offering. We'd love to build on that."
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.