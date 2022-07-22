WHEN Catherine McAuley College student Kier Feeney saw his results for VCE geography, he thought it was a "glitch".
"I was hoping for a 40 but then I saw a 50 and I was like, I didn't even think that was possible," he said.
"I was really surprised."
Kier had received the highest possible score in the subject and last week he was honoured alongside other outstanding students. The annual Premier's VCE Awards recognise students who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in the Victorian Certificate of Education (VCE), including Kier who was one of the top geography students in the state.
Although Kier has pursued more design-based subjects at university, he said he still remembered the random geography facts his teacher Mrs Angela McIntosh would test the students on before class.
"Random facts about ageing in Japan and the growing population in Niger, stuff that is a bit random but it's still just in my mind," he said.
"[Mrs McIntosh] was really good at communicating concepts and explained them to you in ways that would make it easy to understand.
"But she also did a lot of work for us on the side, making booklets.
"When it came to exams, we already knew how to answer the questions because we had that wisdom, I guess, from our teacher."
Kier said a tip for success in VCE geography was to know the exam questions were very structured.
"Once you get the structure it kind of makes it a lot easier," he said.
"I put in a lot of effort but I do [also] like geography - I've always been interested in population dynamics and countries and geophysical processes and stuff like that.
"I guess exam periods, and everything just helped me, develop a work ethic ... and build my motivation because you have got to do a lot of it on your own at uni."
Kier said practice exams and repetition were the key to doing your best and being as prepared as possible, but he also said students should not put too much pressure on themselves.
"It's not the be all and end all," he said.
"But I'm kind of a hypocrite because at the time it was."
The hardworking student also studied English, biology, further mathematics, history and visual communication - the latter being his favourite subject which inspired him to pursue studies in interior and spatial design.
CMC principal Brian Turner said the entire school community was proud of Kier and his achievement.
"We congratulate Kier for working so diligently through 2021 and his family for the support they have provided," Mr Turner said.
More than 1000 guests attended the prestigious ceremony on July 20 where 298 of Victoria's top-performing students were recognised for their exceptional dedication and hard work.
Kier's VCE Geography teacher Mrs Angela McIntosh, Director of Learning and Teaching Mr Matthew Angove and Kier's parents Colm and Paula were present at the ceremony at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre to celebrate Kier's achievement.
Kier said he thought his parents were even more excited than he was.
Mrs McIntosh was thrilled with Kier's result which she said reflected his disciplined approach to his studies and the fact geography was such a relevant and interesting subject.
Kier is thriving in Melbourne where he attends university and works part-time in hospitality, and is keen to continue with this high level of application beyond his VCE studies.
To view the full list of the Premier's VCE Awards Honour Roll 2021, visit vic.gov.au/premiers-vce-awards-recipients
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
