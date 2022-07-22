Bendigo Advertiser

Reid returns from injury lay-off for Bats in Saturday's XCR action

By Nathan Dole
Updated July 22 2022 - 4:08am, first published 4:02am
BACK IN ACTION: Archie Reid will run for the Bendigo Bats on Saturday. Picture: JAZZ DEOL

ONE of the young guns in the Bendigo Bats squad, Archie Reid returns to cross-country racing in Saturday's sixth round of Athletics Victoria's XCR series.

