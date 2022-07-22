THE CITY of Greater Bendigo should ban people allowing their dogs to roam unleashed on council-owned property, petitioners say.
A group of 10 Quarry Hill residents have approached the council with concerns about the suburb's golf course and recreation reserve.
Advertisement
The move could have public support, council staff have told councillors in briefing documents published ahead of a meeting on Monday.
"Public submissions received during the development of the [council's] Domestic Animal Management Plan showed 76 per of respondents supported a requirement for dogs to be on lead at all times unless in areas designated otherwise," they said.
Dogs off leads can pose a risk to other people and animals, the officers said.
READ MORE
The council's local laws team investigated 185 incidents of dog attacks in 2020/21.
It found another 80 incidents of "dog rush" and another 428 of canines roaming at large.
The council has already commissioned a feasibility study into the rules for pet owners in public areas.
Officers expect to send a draft proposal to the council table before the end of the year.
It remains unclear whether the council would set aside any public areas for dogs to roam - other than dog parks already set aside for pooches to leave their leads behind.
Council officers say more work would be needed to identify areas that could work, "to ensure fair and equitable access to public land for all users".
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.