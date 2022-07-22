Bendigo needs a walk-in breastfeeding clinic, petitioners say

BENDIGO needs a walk-in breastfeeding clinic to help mothers struggling with a host of issues, petitioners have told the city's council.
Councillors will consider an 82 signature petition when they meet on Monday night.
Advertisement
They are expected to formally accept the document and ask council staff to start preparing a response, which would go back to the council table for a final vote within two months.
Petitioners say the clinic is much needed.
"Every parent knows just how important giving your child the best start to life is, but often it is not without its struggles," they said.
Bendigo Health currently offers some lactation consultation appointments but petitioners say they take place over a limited amount of time after birth.
"A lot of women breastfeed for many years and require support, help and advice during this time, not only for breastfeeding but weaning and other ailments," petitioners said.
"A free, quick, easily accessible facility offering face to face consultations could be the make or break of some women's Breastfeeding journeys and a valuable asset to the City Of Greater Bendigo".
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.