Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Council

Bendigo needs a walk-in breastfeeding clinic, petitioners say

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
July 22 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Petitioners want the City of Greater Bendigo to help establish a walk-in breastfeeding clinic. Picture: SHUTTERSTOCK

BENDIGO needs a walk-in breastfeeding clinic to help mothers struggling with a host of issues, petitioners have told the city's council.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.