NETBALL: Lauren McKee to take to the court for game 300 with Elmore

ELMORE'S Lauren McKee will become just the second player in Bloods' history to play 300 club games of netball when she reaches the milestone on Saturday in the Heathcote District league.
Advertisement
McKee will notch game 300 when she lines up for the Bloods at home in the B grade clash against Leitchville-Gunbower.
The only other netballer to have played 300 club games with the Bloods is Kris Rosaia.
McKee started with the Bloods as a junior in 1996, filling in for the C grade team while also playing in the D grade side.
She has won an A reserve best and fairest, been named the best all-rounder in the A grade side and this year is co-captain of the B grade team that is sitting on top of the ladder with three rounds to play.
"It has taken her 26 years, so it's an extraordinary contribution Lauren has made to the club," Elmore netball operations manager Cindy Clarkson said on Friday.
"It's a huge achievement and she has been such a versatile player over her career.
"She's a true-blue local who lives and breathes Elmore and just one of those really well-liked people who will stop and chat with anyone.
"Her mum Maree is a life member of the club and was so helpful back in her day and Lauren has grown up with Elmore as a big part of her.
"She has made many friends over her years at the club, is a very loved member who is very supportive of other players and respectful of the opposition."
In paying tribute to McKee this week in the lead-up to her milestone game, the Bloods described her as an "all-rounder capable of playing any position on the court with great passing, vision and amazing drives."
Not even a move to Melbourne for a period halted McKee's commitment to the Bloods as she commuted back each week to continue playing with the club, although, she did have a stint away when she played with Stanhope in the Kyabram District league.
Saturday's games - Colbinabbin v Huntly, Elmore v Leitchville-Gunbower, North Bendigo v LBU, White Hills v Heathcote. Mount Pleasant bye.
THE BFNL will get a likely preview of its A grade elimination final on Saturday when Castlemaine hosts South Bendigo.
Advertisement
The Magpies and Bloods are likely to finish in fourth and fifth position, it's just a matter of which order it is.
The Bloods make the trip to Camp Reserve sitting fourth, half-a-game clear of the Magpies in what is their return season to the competition for the first time since 2017.
Both sides will take winning form into the contest, with the Magpies coming off a 59-46 victory over Strathfieldsaye last week, while the Bloods were 50-44 victors over Kyneton.
Saturday's games - Kyneton v Kangaroo Flat, Castlemaine v South Bendigo, Gisborne v Strathfieldsaye, Sandhurst v Golden Square, Eaglehawk v Maryborough.
Ladder - Kangaroo Flat (48), Sandhurst (48), Gisborne (40), South Bendigo (34), Castlemaine (32), Kyneton (18), Eaglehawk (16), Maryborough (12), Strathfieldsaye (12), Golden Square (0).
ROUND 15 of the Loddon Valley league's A grade netball competition is highlighted by the battle between Maiden Gully YCW and Calivil United.
Advertisement
The Eagles are setting the pace as the ladder-leaders, while the Demons after back-to-back losses to Bridgewater and Mitiamo have slipped from second to fourth and need a steadying win.
Saturday's games - Maiden Gully YCW v Calivil United, Pyramid Hill v Mitiamo, Newbridge v BL-Serpentine.
Ladder - Maiden Gully YCW (44), Mitiamo (42), Marong (38), Calivil United (36), Bridgewater (32), Newbridge (16), Pyramid Hill (12), BL-Serpentine (4).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.