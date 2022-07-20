EVERYONE sadly has a connection to cancer, the team at ASQ Garden and Landscape Eaglehawk is no exception - and that unfortunate pain has led to a weighty $10,570 donation.
ASQ's garden landscape manager Terry Kempster said the workplace lost a long-serving staff member to cancer last year and it has affected everyone.
"He was serving with us until he got to the point where he was receiving treatment and he was too ill to work," Mr Kempster said.
"That's why we're all motivated to obviously do what we can for the community.
"ASQ is an active participant in a few fundraisers around town and we try to assist with any sort of fundraising that we can."
Chair of Bendigo Relay for Life Teresa Jones gratefully received more than $10,000 collected by ASQ.
"It's just unbelievable the amount of money that they've handed to us for our Relay for Life," Ms Jones said.
"It's amazing and I did wonder when I heard about it whether they had a family member or a staff member that may have cancer.
"It's one of those horrible diseases that embraces everybody and there's nobody that might not get it.
"So we just need more research - money like this is just amazing to help."
One per cent of all ASQ purchases made using VIP membership cards is donated to a community group of a customer's choice, dedicated to causes including health and wellbeing, community services, emergency and safety, children and family, animal welfare and garden and environment.
The company donates cheques throughout the course of the year but the $10,570 donation to Relay for Life had built up over the COVID period.
The impact of COVID over the last few years has been significant too for the Relay for Life team.
Ms Jones said the relays have not been able to take place across the state.
"That means the Cancer Council hasn't had the money that we normally raise," she said.
"The relays across Victoria normally raise about three million a year.
"Bendigo actually raised $50,000 both years in COVID, [despite the cancellation of the event].
"But there were only a couple of events that actually raised any money [statewide]."
Happily, the local relay is back on again. Ms Jones said she could not wait for the upcoming August 27 Bendigo relay but would love more teams to sign up.
"It's a different time of the year because of COVID so we've ended up with August which is colder," Ms Jones said.
"But we'll warm you up making you walk around the oval so many times."
There will be a community barbecue and even those not in teams can come along and listen to a great selection of bands before an emotional candlelight ceremony.
Guests not in teams are asked to contribute a $5 donation.
The relay will operate as normal, except it will be a 10 hour walk rather than 20 hours.
Ms Jones said teams that raise more than $5000 can nominate a specific research area for their funds.
"You know that your money is actually going straight toward research," she said.
Funds will also help Cancer Connect, which connects sufferers with someone with a similar cancer experience, and breast care nurse services for those living with cancer, or caring for someone with the disease.
Donations can be made through relayforlife.org.au/event/bendigo-2022/home where more information on forming a relay event team is also available.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
