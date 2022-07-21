Herbert to tee up back home in Australian PGA Championship and Australian Open

BENDIGO golfing star Lucas Herbert will be gunning for the Australian PGA Championship and Australian Open titles when he returns to home soil later this year.
Golf Australia has confirmed Herbert will be a starter in both the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland from November 24 to 27 and the Australian Open at Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath in Melbourne from December 1 to 4.
Herbert, ranked 52 in the world, is coming off a strong showing at last week's British Open where he finished in a tie for 15th.
The 26-year-old from Neangar Park Golf Club finished 10 shots behind winner and fellow Australian, Cameron Smith.
It was Herbert's second top-15 finish at a major this year after earlier finishing in a tie for 13th at the US PGA Championship.
"I am definitely looking forward to the trip home," Herbert said.
"I have been fortunate to spend most of the season in the United States and I certainly miss being home in Australia with my family and friends.
Australian golf is so important to me and to be able to win at home is something I have always dreamed of doing- Lucas Herbert
"I also really enjoy playing golf in Australia and am greatly looking forward to that as well.
"Australian golf is so important to me and to be able to win at home is something I have always dreamed of doing - it is a huge goal of mine."
Herbert's homecoming was welcomed by Golf Australia chief executive officer James Sutherland.
"Lucas is a great success story for golf in this country," Sutherland said.
"We're pleased to see him coming back for the big events and we see this as only the beginning of what we hope to be a string of really positive announcements about the summer of golf in Australia."
