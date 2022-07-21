Campaspe Port Enterprise has announced the appointment of its first executive general manager after a long search for the right fit.
The enterprise board witnessed the signing of the employment contract of current Murray Regional Tourism chief executive Mark Francis at its meeting on Friday, July 15.
CPE chair Joanne Butterworth-Gray said this was a good outcome after an extensive and thorough recruitment process.
"This appointment is the most important for the new organisation - it sets CPE and the staff up for the future, and it is essential we get it right," she said.
"Mark Francis comes with an excellent pedigree and local knowledge - he will lead CPE and work with Councils, local and regional tourism associations, and business to drive economic outcomes for the precinct and broader community."
Campaspe Shire deputy mayor Colleen Gates welcomed the appointment.
"This is the next stage in the establishment of the Campaspe Port Enterprise which Council is committed to. It is exciting to see the recruitment of someone who will bring such high calibre and experience," she said.
Murray Regional Tourism chair Wendy Greiner congratulated Mr Francis on his new appointment.
"Mark has made a substantial contribution over the past 10 years to MRT, working with a range of stakeholders to grow the visitor economy along the cross-border Murray region," she said.
"He has worked tirelessly to ensure the visitor economy has flourished and he has provided a very strong foundation for our wonderful future.
"We look forward to working with him in this new role and wish him every success."
Mr Francis leaves his current role to commence with CPE in early September.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
