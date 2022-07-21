Bendigo Advertiser
Mark Francis leaves chief executive role at Murray Regional Tourism for job with Campaspe Port Enterprise

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated July 22 2022 - 6:19am, first published July 21 2022 - 7:00am
Picture: BRENDAN McCARTHY

Campaspe Port Enterprise has announced the appointment of its first executive general manager after a long search for the right fit.

