Wycheproof to host first NCFL grand final day for three years on September 10

THE North Central Football League's first grand final day for three years will be hosted by Wycheproof-Narraport.
The NCFL has released its finals venues, with it Wycheproof's turn to host the showcase day on Saturday, September 10, under the league's rotational policy.
There has been no NCFL grand final day held since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic, which wiped out the entire 2020 season and then forced the abandonment of the 2021 season before the finals could get started.
The NCFL finals series will get under way on Saturday, August 20.
1st semi-final:
Saturday, August 20.
* at Sea Lake Nandaly or Donald.
2nd semi-final:
Saturday, August 27.
* at Sea Lake Nandaly or Donald.
*The team that finishes higher will host the first semi and the lower-finishing team of the two will host the second semi.
Preliminary final:
Saturday, September 3.
at Charlton.
Grand final:
Saturday, September 10.
at Wycheproof.
1. Birchip-Watchem - 44
2. Sea Lake Nandaly - 40
3. Donald - 40
4. Wedderburn - 32
5. Boort - 16
6. Wyche-Narraport - 12
7. St Arnaud - 8
8. Charlton - 0
