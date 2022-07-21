Campaspe Shire Council has endorsed the draft Environment Strategy, which has now been released for public comment.
Deputy mayor Colleen Gates said the document provides guidance and direction on environmental issues, develops four themes to focus on and looks at what environmental activities council must do to support these themes.
"The strategy provides a refresh on the previous document, capturing some of the work developed across the past four years with key environmental partnerships," she said.
"It also incorporates community comments received through the 'Campaspe Tomorrow' project, which involved extensive consultation to develop Campaspe's vision last year."
The strategy maintains the four theme areas, being:
The document details the policy position, policy rationale, performance indicators and example actions for each of the themes.
"Through the 'Campaspe Tomorrow' project, the community expressed concern and sought local action against the impacts of climate change, as well as support to help business and industry in responding," Cr Gates said.
"We have taken this on board and our long-term aim is to work towards achieving net-zero emissions by 2035.
"Other actions include increasing participation in the National Tree Day program, continuing with the Rural Tree Scheme and preparing a Control Plan for the Roadside Weeds and Pests Program."
Once the strategy is finalised, an action plan will be developed detailing what will be targeted across the four year period of the strategy to achieve the performance indicators and long term aims.
The draft Environment Strategy is available on council's website with comments closing on Thursday, August 18.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
