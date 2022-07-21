Bendigo Advertiser
Campaspe residents asked to give feed back on council's draft Environment Strategy

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
July 21 2022 - 3:00am
Picture: SUPPLIED

Campaspe Shire Council has endorsed the draft Environment Strategy, which has now been released for public comment.

