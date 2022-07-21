Preparing for a move Advertising Feature

PLAN AHEAD: If you plan ahead, stay organised and have many helping hands, then moving day will be somewhat stress-free. Photos: Shutterstock.

Congratulations! You've overcome all the hurdles of finding your new home, and you're getting ready for moving day.

There is no denying that moving house can be a real pain, and without proper planning it can become very stressful. Creating a checklist of things you need to do before moving is essential.

Reputable removalists

One of the things to make sure you do between six and eight before you move is to book transportation.

If you are considering moving yourself, be very safety conscious. For example, you don't want to arrive at your new home and have to lay up for a few months because you have a severe back strain problem. If unsure, leave it to the experts.

According to the Australian Furniture Removers Association (AFRA) a high percentage of removals occur during the last week of the month, during summer and in holidays. So if you're moving during these times, be sure to book your removalist early.

Consumer Affairs Victoria have a few tips that can help your relocation go smoothly:

Ask friends and family for recommendations, or seek out reliable reviews of removalist services.

Don't just accept the lowest quote: as well as the quality of the provider, consider what services are included.

Ask questions about how items that you're particularly worried about will be transported.

Keep valuable items separate.

Consider using a service accredited with an industry body, such as the Australian Furniture Removalists Association.

Declutter before you go

AFRA also suggest that you dispose of the items you don't want or need any more. Why pay to move some thing you are only going to throw out?

While you're packing, create four piles: keep, donate, sell and throw - this way you will have a clear idea of what needs to be packed, and what needs to be gone before moving day.

Don't forget your pet