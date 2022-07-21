Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Nexus Bendigo Youth Theatre to premiere Shrek at The Capital on July 21

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
July 21 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
READY TO GO: Leroy Miller, who plays Shrek, with the dragon puppet created by the Nexus team for its production of Shrek. Picture: DARREN HOWE

Nexus Bendigo Youth Theatre will unveil its first production in three years when it takes to The Capital stage tonight to present Shrek.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Pedler

Chris Pedler

Journalist and entertainment writer

Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.