Nexus Bendigo Youth Theatre will unveil its first production in three years when it takes to The Capital stage tonight to present Shrek.
The company last performed publicly in 2019 when it presented Les Miserables before it spent two COVID affected years trying to get Oliver on stage.
To top off Nexus' return to public performance, Jorja Polglase will be debuting as director of her first major musical since joining the company as a 16-year-old performer.
And for her, bringing Shrek to the stage was all about putting on a modern, full of fun, family-friendly show.
"There's lots of fun for the kids and it's the classic fairytale but there's also a lot of jokes for the parents through Shrek's humor," she said.
"I love directing and performing in contemporary things. I wanted to bring a newer, more modern feel (to the stage) and I think families are looking for that in Bendigo.
"We needed fun after everything we've gone through through the last few years and we needed a show everyone knew but with a strong message which is be kind to others and be kind to yourself.
"It's been so worthwhile with these kids. The kids are sensational out there."
Ms Polglase has incorporated new and old theatre technology to bring Shrek's world to life.
"It's our first time ever using a big screen at Nexus. So that's been a challenge on its own," she said.
"It's definitely worth seeing with the added new tech and the big dragon puppet we have created."
Leroy Miller leads the cast as Shrek with his Scottish brogue and cheeky jokes.
It is Miller's third show after performing in Nexus' Les Miserables and being cast in Oliver.
"It's been a long journey but it's nice to see it all come to fruition and watch this amazing cast band together to make this amazing show," he said.
"It's been a great rehearsal period because it's such a such a happy and joyful show.
"I remember when I was a kid when it first came out. Especially when it came on DVD because we got it and my sister and I didn't stop watching for an entire week."
Ms Polglase said it was nice to see the young cast develop their skills and reunite after coronavirus affected the city's community theatre in 2020 and 2021.
"Oliver never got on the stage and a lot of our cast hadn't been on (The Capital stage) before," she said. "We're so keen to get the show on.
"It's nice to be able to develop young people and let them tell the story of their show, which is all about loving yourself and celebrating your uniqueness. I just thought that was a story worth telling.
"Come and see the show. The kids deserve it. They've been through a lot after the last few years at school and for them to be back in a community where they can grow it would be awesome for the people to come and support that."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
