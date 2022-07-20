RURAL Aid is inviting Australians to lend a hand to the beekeeping industry by "buying a bee" and making a donation to the struggling workforce.
A third of the food on our plates is directly associated with the pollination work that bees do, and the hive-destroying Varroa mite is wreaking havoc on that supply.
Rural Aid CEO John Warlters said there are 35 odd agricultural crops that rely on our buzzing friends.
"So take these away, take a third of the food off your plate or take a third of the food off the shelves in the supermarket and it's a pretty drastic demonstration of just how important our littlest livestock are," he said.
Precious European honey bees are under siege from the Varroa mite, with the parasite first detected in Newcastle hives last month before quickly spreading to multiple locations across the state. The mite weakens and kills bee colonies, and massively disrupts the food supply in the process.
"[Beekeepers] were really significantly impacted by the drought in the first instance," Mr Warlters said.
"The drought basically meant much of the flora and fauna that our our bees rely on to feed themselves, to do that really valuable pollination work, disappeared.
"And then the bushfires came along ... and there were huge hives destroyed by the fires, but again, there's also that loss of habitat that was really significant and detrimental to the industry.
"Those twin impacts were really significant in their own right and now as the industry was starting to look forward along comes the varroa mite."
Mr Warlters said the arrival of the pest has effectively shut down the beekeeping industry with the aim of managing the mite, and ensuring the safety of the wider industry.
He said the "buy a bee" campaign is a call to action.
"Beekeepers are doing it tough," he said.
"They need a helping hand right now and by making a donation, you can actually be helping that beekeeper who gets that assistance to replace some bees."
Many in the industry will hope to replace the hives that have been destroyed and keep up the vital pollination work on which so many industries rely, but others will also need the financial security.
"This loss of income that's occurred right now while the industry has again been shut down for a period of weeks - there'll be people who will have bills to pay," he said.
"They just might need that little bit of a helping hand to keep their business afloat through this challenging situation.
"So the proceeds of the buy a bee campaign will be used in a multitude of different ways by those beekeepers but we are just again hoping it serves as a call to action to make a donation.
"Beekeepers are in an awful state right now as they anxiously wait for news on how far the Varroa destructor mite has spread."
The Buy a Bee campaign has the backing of the industry's peak body; the Australian Honey Bee Industry Council (AHBIC), and will help fund, in part, free counselling for beekeepers and their families through a nation-wide team. Rural Aid is also supporting affected beekeepers with financial assistance in the form of $500 pre-paid Visa cards.
And industry leaders like Australian Honey Bee Industry Council chairman Stephen Targett said this support could not be more needed.
"Without urgent support, some of our beekeepers will struggle to survive financially," he said.
"We are calling on the public to back our beekeepers now, not just for their sake, but for the sake of Australia's entire agricultural and food production industries.
"The contribution of honey bees to agriculture in Australia through pollination services is estimated at up to $20 billion, and the start of the pollination season is just weeks away, which demonstrates what an enormous threat this crisis poses to our industry."
People can donate at ruralaid.org.au/hiveaid/ while beekeepers who aren't already registered with Rural Aid can do so at faa.ruralaid.org.au/
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
