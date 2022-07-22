Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events.
FUNDRAISER PERFORMANCES
Join in with Peter Sheahan's Walk Up's to raise monies for the Bendigo Uniting Church's Relay for Life team.
There will be all kinds of music with artists such as Gary Smith (Tas.), Peter Sheahan, Leigh Bice, Norm Whitton, Terry Andison, John K, Floreena Forbes OAM, Graham Hall, Evelyn Sheahan, Bendigo Bill, John Tehan, Olive Bice OAM, Ken Jones, Debbie Penhall, Ken Bice and Dee Heart.
There will also be poetry, yarns, a raffle and lucky door prizes.
Walk up artists welcome, please register at 12.30pm.
$10 per head.
For table bookings, phone Peter on 0400 076 634 or 0407 059 480.
Meals are between noon to 2pm and 5.30pm to 9pm, for meal bookings phone 5443 8166.
Where: All Seasons Hotel, McIvor Road, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, July 24, from 1pm.
HYMNS ALIVE
Hymns Alive is an ecumenical group of up to 50 people who will meet to sing their favourite hymns and enjoy fellowship.
Steve Blyth Campus Director of Australian Fellowship of Evangelical Students at Bendigo Latrobe University will be guest speaker.
Includes delicious afternoon tea.
Free bus service from your house may be available.
Phone Allan 5442 2774 for more details.
New members most welcome, phone Frank 5447 8161.
Where: Connect Church, 35 Solomon Street, Bendigo.
When: Thursday, July 28, from 1.30pm.
PROBUS CLUB MEETING
The Probus Club of White Hills meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month.
On Tuesday, July 26, Guest speaker will be Mayor of the City of Greater Bendigo, Councillor Andrea Metcalfe.
This will be followed by a 'Christmas in July' lunch with musical entertainment.
The afternoon will conclude at about 2pm.
Guests are very welcome, but need to book with President Glenys Billings beforehand.
Please phone 0408 172 167 to book.
Where: White Hills Sports Complex, Scott Street, White Hills.
When: Fourth Tuesday of the month, July 26, from 10am.
WINDOWS ON NATURE
Friends of Riley Street Landcare present Windows on Nature, a nature expo.
Free entry.
Where: St Paul's Cathedral, Myers Street, Bendigo.
When: Wednesday and Thursday, July 27 and 28, noon to 4pm.
RAINBOW WRITERS WORKSHOP
Hosted by Castlemaine Community House and Castlemaine Health, with the assistance of Mount Alexander Shire Community Grants program, this event is a free creative writing course aimed at aspiring LGBTQIA+ writers.
Running each Saturday until August 6, this writing masterclass will provide writers the chance to hone their storytelling skills, using their life experiences to inspire fiction, script writing, creative non-fiction and memoir.
Rainbow Writers will be taught by Karen Corbett, a former creative writing teacher at the Victorian College of the Arts and Melbourne University and Cathy Samsury, a retired creative writing and English teacher for VCE students.
The course will also teach skills and techniques to overcome writer's block and avoid the curse of the flashing cursor.
This workshop is free to participants, but places are limited. For more information, click here.
No experience is necessary.
Where: Online course.
When: Saturdays, until August 6, 11am to 12.30pm.
EXHIBITIONS
WINTER ART SHOW
The Anglican Parish of Kangaroo Flat is happy to announce the Winter Art Show.
This event will showcase 180 works from over fifty artists.
Prizes awarded for four categories, oil, acrylic, watercolour and other media, with the winner in each receiving $250.
Admission is $5 per person (cash only please), children under 16 admitted free if accompanied by an adult. All artworks on display will be for sale.
The presentation evening will be held on Friday, July 29, doors open 7.30pm. Guest speaker will be Cr Rod Fyffe and judge is local artist Geoff Paynter.
This years raffle has great prizes with tickets $2 each and available to purchase throughout the show with prizes being drawn on Sunday, July 31.
Where: Anglican Parish, High Street, Kangaroo Flat.
When: Friday to Sunday, July 29 to 31, from 10am to 4pm.
WINTER EXHIBITION
The Castlemaine Market Building will play host to this Winter Exhibition.
There will be more than 90 artists from the Goldfields region showcasing their works through a wide range of mediums.
There will be paintings, sculptures, photographs, jewellery, textiles and more.
Where: Castlemaine Market Building, Mostyn Street, Castlemaine.
When: Until Sunday, September 4, 9am to 5pm.
THE TOWN JEWELS
The Town Jewels is a display that sees two of Bendigo's esteemed jewellers, Tony Kean and Milton Long, coming together for a celebration of master craftsmanship.
Together, they have over 60 years experience working as fine jewellery makers.
This display exhibits new work, reflecting on past pieces and shows an insights into the artists' making processes.
For further information, phone 5434 6060 or email tourism@bendigo.vic.gov.au
Where: The Living Arts Space, Pall Mall, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, September 11, 9am to 5pm.
BENDIGO ART TRAIL
Explore Bendigo's arts precinct and discover artistic treasures with the Emporium Creative Hub Art Trail app.
The app shows local artists work in an outdoor virtual gallery.
This app will help you learn more about the artists and their practice while being guided around Bendigo.
Each piece is located at a creative venue that is actively supporting the local arts scene.
The Bendigo Art Trail is an easy walk and suitable for all ages.
Download the app on iOS or Android here.
Where: Various locations in Bendigo.
When: Ongoing event.
HEAVENLY
The Heavenly exhibition celebrates vintage wedding and other fashions from all over the globe.
There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions.
Where: Upstairs Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine.
When: Open daily, 8.30am to 3.30pm.
WINTER EXHIBITION
This Market Building Art Winter Exhibition features more than 90 artists from the Goldfields region.
This event features a wide range of art mediums, including paintings, photography, sculptures and textiles.
All of these works showcase the diverse arts community.
For further information, email: castlemainevic@mountalexander.vic.gov.au
Where: Castlemaine Market Building, 44 Mostyn Street, Castlemaine.
When: Until Sunday, September 4, open 9am to 5pm, Sunday to Saturday.
ARTISTS MARKET
Head to Castlemaine this weekend for the Artists Market, where artisans will be ready to showcase their works.
There will be about 80 stalls featuring woodwork, artwork, ceramics, handmade clothing, children's clothing, children's toys, metalwork, jewellery, homewares and much more.
Where: Western Reserve, Castlemaine.
When: Fourth Sunday of the month, July 24 10am to 3pm.
WESLEY HILL
Open every Saturday of the year, the Wesley Hill Market has something for everyone to enjoy.
There will be unique items, fresh fruits and vegetables and much more.
Stall holders must book beforehand. To book a stall call 0418 117 953.
Where: Corner of Duke Street, Pyrenees Highway and Van Heurck Street, Castlemaine. Opposite the Albion Hotel.
When: Weekly on Saturdays, July 23, from 9am to 1pm.
GIRLS SCHOOL 1956 REUNION
Girls who began Form 1 at Bendigo Girls School in February 1956 are invited to attend a special celebratory lunch on Saturday September 24.
Please contact Elizabeth 0411 591 140 to reserve your place and get further details.
Where: Pearl Room, National Hotel, High Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, September 24, noon to 4.30pm.
