North Bendigo inducts seven greats into club's Hall of Fame

SEVEN significant contributors on and off-field have earned selection in the second induction to North Bendigo Football-Netball Club's Hall of Fame.
In a year where the Bulldogs mark their 75th anniversary the latest inductees last Saturday night have had a major impact.
Doug 'Dollar' Roulston was a star in the senior premiership wins of '74, '76 and '77.
A ruck-rover and half-forward in the Ralph Conboy-coached premiership team of '74, Roulston was full-forward in the John Plim-coached line-ups of '76 and '77.
In a 138-game career Roulston kicked 576 goals for the Bulldogs.
Garry Ford's association with North Bendigo has lasted almost 50 years.
In '77 he played in the under-18 and senior premierships.
Ford holds the unique achievement of premierships in all three grades and was the Heathcote DFNL reserves best and fairest in 1999 and 2000.
He played more than 300 games for the club and has proudly watched son, Jordan, star in three senior grand final wins.
Fred Thompson first played for North Bendigo in 1952 and was a member of the club's first premiership team of any sort with the reserves in '55.
Thompson played in the reserves grand final wins of '56 and '57 and racked up more than 200 matches for the club.
He was senior club champion in '59 and had a stint as club president.
Stan Egglestone's first under-18s game for the Bulldogs was at the age of 13 in 1958.
A senior premiership player in '74, Egglestone played a key role in helping build the famous cream brick clubrooms at Atkins Street in 1970.
He played more than 300 matches across more than 20 seasons.
Peter 'Suey' Griffiths first played with the club in the early '60s and racked up more than 300 matches.
A reserves premiership player in '66, Griffiths was captain-coach of the reserves premiership team in '74 and won the league's best and fairest medal.
Peter and wife, Lyn played key roles on the club's committee, and Peter also coached the under-18s and later had a stint as president.
North Bendigo FNC has played a huge part in the life of Peter Monkhouse Jnr.
His parents, Peter Snr and Cath, are inaugural Hall of Fame members.
Peter Jnr had a major impact in juniors, under-18s, and had a 10-year playing stint across seniors and reserves.
He joined the committee and 1996 and racked up a 10-year stint, which included club presidency from 2000 to '06.
Michael Simpson played his first senior game as a 14-year-old in '85 and was a dual winner of the Steven Bennett Memorial senior best and fairest award.
He is one of only three to coach all football grades at various stages in the club's history.
His sister, Bobbie, is also in North Bendigo FNC's Hall of Fame.
