CRICKET: Green, Nevins selected in Female Emerging Performance squad

BENDIGO'S Cailin Green and Kangaroo Flat's Jasmine Nevins have been selected in Cricket Victoria's 2022-23 Female Emerging Performance squad.
Green and Nevins are among 14 players named in the squad, which will be overseen by Cricket Victoria's high performance coaching staff Guy McKenna and Andy Christie.
Green's selection in the squad follows a superb season with Carlton in Victoria's women's premier competition in which the all-rounder made the Team of the Year.
Green has also recently been participating in the inagural female edition of the Renegades Recruit program.
Meanwhile, Nevins created Bendigo District Cricket Association history in March when she became the first female to play in a first XI game when she lined up for the Roos against Huntly-North Epsom.
Nevins made 13 n.o. and took 0-53 in her first XI debut for the Roos.
The Emerging Performance Squad provides a pathway from Premier Cricket to the state squad through additional playing and training opportunities.
"This program will ensure players are well prepared for the start of the Premier Cricket season and provide an insight to cricket at the elite level to assist in their development," Cricket Victoria head of talent development Dean Russ said.
"The goal is to provide each player with an experience that will add value to their preparation for the 2022-23 season.
"We're excited to see the talent coming through and pleased to reward those selected in this squad."
