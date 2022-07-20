If elected in November, the Victorian Liberals and Nationals government has said it will deliver $30 million to fund a redevelopment of the St Arnaud hospital.
The original two-storey main hospital building was built in 1934, and there are significant issues of an outdated facility that require urgent attention.
Advertisement
The upgrade will include the construction of a brand-new main building to the west of the site, which will also have the capacity for home aged care residents whose current facility is no longer fit for purpose.
MORE NEWS: Bendigo Health TikTok account goes viral
A new urgent care department will also be built, where a modern administration area will be located.
East Wimmera Health Service chief executive Trevor Adem thanked the opposition for the commitment.
"This health service is one of the oldest in the state and St Arnaud's building is difficult to maintain and not necessarily fit for purpose," he said.
"We appreciate the opposition's funding commitment that will allow us to undertake a project that is important to the community."
EWHS board chair Julianne Clift said this funding would allow the service to spend their own money where it is needed most.
OTHER STORIES
"St Arnaud is the largest population-based service as part of the East Wimmera Health Service," she said.
"We really look forward to a new facility that consolidates all the services we have here now, because then we will be able to spend our money improving the health outcomes of our community."
Victorian Liberal leader Matthew Guy said the funding was a key part of the Liberals and Nationals' plan to fix Victoria's "healthcare crisis".
"For too long, the St Arnaud community has been forced to settle for substandard facilities, but a government I lead will change that, " he said.
"This commitment is an important part of our plan to fix Victoria's healthcare crisis and will help give St Arnaud the quality local health services they deserve."
Mr Guy said after the state government cut health funding by $2 billion, the Liberals and Nationals have "real solutions" and is set on investing in local hospitals and providing Victorians with the healthcare they deserve.
Ripon MP Louise Staley said this vital upgrade would mean better healthcare for St Arnaud and surrounding communities.
Advertisement
"This is a game changer for the hundreds of locals calling out for better facilities at the hospital for years," she said.
"I have worked with the community and am proud to deliver a commitment which will ensure these desperately needed upgrades are completed once and for all."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.