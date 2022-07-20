Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

New main building, aged and urgent care for St Arnaud hospital if opposition elected

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
July 20 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BOOST: Liberals leader Matthew Guy, Ripon MP Louise Staley and East Wimmera Health Service board chair Julianne Clift at the St Arnaud hospital. Picture: SUPPLIED

If elected in November, the Victorian Liberals and Nationals government has said it will deliver $30 million to fund a redevelopment of the St Arnaud hospital.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.