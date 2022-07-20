Property owners in Campaspe Shire can expect to receive their rate notices this week.
Approximately half of council's income stream is received through the collection of rates, which aids in the delivery of road services, parks and gardens, libraries, immunisations, and other community assets.
Advertisement
The rate notice is made up of a rate charge, a municipal charge, a waste charge and a fire service levy.
The fire services levy is collected on behalf of the state government and the municipal charge and waste charge are set by council's annual budget.
The charge is calculated on the Capital Improved Value of your property, which is determined by property valuations and are calculated annually by the independent Victorian Valuer General.
This year, council will increase its overall rates by 1.75 per cent in line with the state government rate cap.
This does not mean the rates for each individual property will increase by 1.75 per cent.
This year there has been an overall increase in property values across the municipality; general land has increased by 24.53 per cent, farmland increased by 26.47 per cent and commercial and industrial land increased by 18.25 per cent and 12.05 per cent respectively.
The property value determines the share of the total rates bill. The key factor in determining a property owner's share is how the value has moved in comparison to average movement of properties across the shire.
OTHER STORIES
Essentially, higher valued properties pay a bigger share, while lower valued properties pay a smaller share.
Council offers many methods to pay your rate notice. You can pay your rates in full by February 15 each year or pay in quarterly installments.
These installments are:
To pay by installments, simply pay the first installment by September 30 then an installment notice will be sent to you prior to next three installments.
Residents can pay rates via council's website, at any Customer Service Centres, via BPay or BPay View or by calling council on 1300 666 535. Please note paying your rates notice at Australia Post Offices is no longer offered.
Advertisement
If you are having problems in paying your rates due to the removal of Australia Post or you're experiencing financial difficulties, please contact the Customer Service Team on 1300 666 535 so further assistance can be offered.
For those experiencing financial difficulties, an online application form is also available on council's website under 'Rates'.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.