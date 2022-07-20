Bendigo Advertiser
Photos

Gold for eight Bendigo East swimmers at Shepparton Short Course meet

Updated July 20 2022 - 12:23am, first published 12:16am
Stephanie Ingram

EIGHT Bendigo East Swimming Club members won gold medals at Sunday's Shepparton Short Course event.

