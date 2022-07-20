Gold for eight Bendigo East swimmers at Shepparton Short Course meet

EIGHT Bendigo East Swimming Club members won gold medals at Sunday's Shepparton Short Course event.
Among the stars for Bendigo East was Veda Haines, who won gold in five events, while Stephanie Ingram won gold in four events.
Bendigo East gold medals at Shepparton:
Marley Addlem - female 14-and-over 50m backstroke.
Henry Allan - male 14-and-over 100m breaststroke.
Telani Bibby - female 400m freestyle; female 14-and-over 100m breaststroke.
Veda Haines - female 400m individual medley; female 100m individual medley; female 14-and-over 100m backstroke, 50m breastroke, 100m freestyle.
Stephanie Ingram - female 12-13 50m backstroke, 50m freestyle; female 13-and-under 100m butterfly, 100m freestyle.
Sebastian Mansfield - male 13-and-under 100m backstroke, 100m breaststroke; male 12-13 50m freestyle.
Bryce Schubert - male 14-and-over 50m backstroke, 50m butterfly, 50m freestyle.
Hollie Watson - female 11-and-under 50m backstroke, 50m butterfly.
