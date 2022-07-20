HDFNL: Saints preparing for biggest game in nine years in finals hunt

HEATHCOTE is gearing up for what shapes as its biggest game in the Heathcote District league for nine years this Saturday.
The Saints haven't played finals since 2013 and have endured some mighty tough years since, finishing no higher than seventh.
But under new coach Andrew Saladino the Saints have finally re-emerged this season as the competition's big improvers and have a chance to take a stranglehold on a finals berth this weekend.
While four of the finals spots are already secured - it's just a matter of what order LBU (48), Colbinabbin (46), Mount Pleasant (44) and North Bendigo (42) finish in - fifth is still up for grabs between Heathcote (24) and White Hills (20).
The two finals hopefuls play each other this Saturday at Scott Street in what's a game where the winner would be expected to go on and finish in fifth spot.
"To be honest, I think this is probably it for both sides and with the way the fixture is, I think the winner probably goes on and plays finals and the loser is out," Heathcote coach Andrew Saladino said.
"So it's a huge game, but in a way it's frustrating that we're in this position given I feel we probably should be two or three games clear in fifth spot.
"But that's footy and we find ourselves in the situation of this game against White Hills being virtually an elimination final.
"I think this probably is the biggest match this club has faced for a very long time. We didn't want it to come down to something like this, but we're looking forward to the challenge."
The Saints moved a game clear of the Demons in fifth spot last Saturday with a 30-point win over Elmore at home sparked by a nine-goal to one opening quarter.
The previous fortnight the Saints had fallen just short of pulling off what would have been two huge upsets when they lost to Colbinabbin and North Bendigo, both by a frustrating eight points.
Should the Saints win on Saturday they will hold a two-game, plus percentage, break over the Demons with two rounds to play.
The Saints then have the bye in round 17 and, while no result at the moment should be considered a given considering the potential impacts of COVID and the flu on teams from week-to-week, Heathcote would be expected to round out its home and away season with a win at home over bottom side Leitchville-Gunbower to finish on 32 points.
But if White Hills win at home the Demons would draw level with the Saints on 24 points.
The Demons would then have an extra game in hand on the Saints and would be highly-fancied to win both their last two matches against Leitchville-Gunbower and Huntly and clinch fifth spot.
White Hills' Scott Street hasn't been a happy hunting ground for the Saints in recent years.
Heathcote last won at Scott Street in the year it last played finals - 2013 - and has lost its past seven games at the ground by margins of 98, 67, 69, 50, 15, 131 and 106 points.
But this is a far more competitive team that the Saints will put on the park than the past seven to take the field at Scott Street, including one of the hottest players in the competition star mid/forward Braden Padmore.
Padmore has been named the Saints' best player in their past three games and is coming off a seven-goal haul last week against the Bloods.
ROUND 16
Colbinabbin v Huntly
Elmore v Leitchville-Gunbower
North Bendigo v LBU
White Hills v Heathcote
Mount Pleasant bye
ROUND 17
LBU v Colbinabbin
Mount Pleasant v North Bendigo
Huntly v Elmore
Leitchville-Gunbower v White Hills
Heathcote bye
ROUND 18
Elmore v LBU
Colbinabbin v Mount Pleasant
Heathcote v Leitchville-Gunbower
White Hills v Huntly
North Bendigo bye
