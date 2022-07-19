Bendigo Advertiser
On the go Bendigo: Daily coronavirus infections across Victoria hover near 13,000 on Wednesday

Updated July 19 2022 - 11:28pm, first published 7:30pm
Picture: File

Victoria has reported 12,984 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, bringing the state's number of active cases to 66,898.

