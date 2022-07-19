Victoria has reported 12,984 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, bringing the state's number of active cases to 66,898.
It is a rise of 783 daily cases then reported on Tuesday, according to the Department of Health.
Hospitalisations have risen above 900 since Tuesday, with the department reporting 906 people across the state hospitalised, 45 in the ICU and nine on ventilators (this is a drop of two overnight).
In the last 24 hours, 28 people died with the virus.
Vaccination rates are climbing slowly, 68.8 per cent of Victorians aged 16 and over having received their third dose.
This comes on the back of an announcement that infants are a step closer to receiving a coronavirus vaccine.
Those in Bendigo and Castlemaine will have experienced a sub-zero night with -1 degree temperatures set to climb to a high of 13 today.
The weather is set to be sunny and dry with light winds despite some early frost.
To the east of the north central region there is also a chance of fog.
Echuca will experience a slightly more extreme day with an overnight low of -2 degrees and a high of 14, as the region warms up towards the second half of the week.
Again those up on the river will deal with morning frost and light winds before the sun thaws the chill.
