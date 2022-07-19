Ascot Road a stayer in the making for Hearps

Bendigo trainer Brendon Hearps is confident his latest winner Ascot Road will develop into a handy stayer.
Ascot Road broke his maiden status at just his third career start on Sunday, winning a 1600m maiden at Murtoa in impressive style.
The three-year-old gelding raced on the speed and showed plenty of fight in the home straight to win by just under a length.
"He's a nice little horse that will most likely get over 2400m or further down the track,'' Hearps said.
"I thought he could win on Sunday. We backed him for a place at Donald over 1350m the start before... we got $10 the place and he ran third.
"He goes okay, he just doesn't know what he's doing yet.
"(Jockey) Jack Hill got off him on Sunday and said the horse pulled the reins out of his hands at the 800m because he wanted to see where the other horses were.
"I thought the horse had stumbled, but that wasn't the case. Once Jack got him back on the steele he was as good as gold. There's not much between the ears with him yet, but he'll be better next preparation."
The problem for Hearps is finding another race for Ascot Road before he sends him out for a spell.
He'd like to step the gelding up in distance, but there's not too many options.
"He won over 1600m the other day, so 1800m would be ideal,'' Hearps said.
"The only 1800m race around is Warracknabeal on Monday. I'd prefer to give him at least two weeks between runs because he's still only a skinny three-year-old.
"I could wait to go to Bendigo at the end of the month over a mile, but I'd rather get him out over more ground.
"No matter where he goes next, it will be his last run this preparation."
Hearps said Ascot road reminded him of a handy stayer he trained more than 15 years ago.
"He's a really relaxed horse in his work,'' he said.
"He's not going to be a superstar, but they (the owners) will have some fun with him.
"He's going to be like Bigtime Charlie. He ran around in country cups and won a few races.
"The 3000m races at Moonee Valley could suit him down to the ground."
Hearps' stable clients purchased Ascot Road for just $1200 as a weanling.
A son of Hampton Court out of mare Northbourne Avenue, Ascot Road is not regally bred, but he can run.
"It's always the way, the cheaper ones can run better than the expensive ones,'' Hearps said with a chuckle.
"We paid $10,000 for a Reset weanling which was no good and $1200 for this boy.
"He's not the slowest horse I've trained, but he's not the fastest either."
