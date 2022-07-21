Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$2,550,000 - $2,650,000
AGENCY: First National Tweed Sutherland
AGENTS: Matt Leonard 0418 502 633 and Andrew Pearce 0419 544 251
INSPECT: By appointment
Designed by architect William Beebe, this classic Victorian home (circa 1895) was created for local man-of-means Edward Hands. Beebe lavished his meticulous skill on the residence, adorning the facade with matching decorative gables, triple windows and fluted-steel pillars.
Faithfully restored and extended, the residence retains an abundance of original features such as polished timber floors, 14-ft ceilings, marble and cast iron fireplaces. Generous accommodation includes four bedrooms, a study and an elegant lounge with an arched area suitable for formal dining or the grand piano. An expansive conservatory-style extension incorporates a chef-worthy kitchen showcasing stone-topped benches, Bosch appliances and a butler's pantry.
Light-filled dining and family living areas flow through French doors to a private alfresco with a Vergola auto-louvre roof overhead, travertine tiles underfoot and electric heating for year-round entertaining. Other notable features include hydronic heating, dry cellar, fully-tiled swimming pool, seven-kilowatt solar system, dual access and a double garage.
Timeless elegance and a prized inner-city position near theatres, galleries, shops, parks, eateries, schools and sporting venues.
