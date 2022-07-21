Bendigo Advertiser

149 Wattle Street, Bendigo | Grand historical residence with modern updates for inner-city comfort

July 21 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.