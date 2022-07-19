Bendigo Advertiser

Berg shines in first event in United Kingdom

By Nathan Dole
Updated July 19 2022 - 1:05am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
POWER: Shot put star Emma Berg made a strong impression in her first event in England. Picture: BRENDAN McCARTHY

ATHLETICS Bendigo Region's shot put star Emma Berg has made a brilliant start to her campaign in the United Kingdom.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.