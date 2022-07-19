Berg shines in first event in United Kingdom

ATHLETICS Bendigo Region's shot put star Emma Berg has made a brilliant start to her campaign in the United Kingdom.
The 21-year-old achieved a mark of 14.78 metres to claim silver at England's under-23 track and field championships in Bedford.
Her long-time coach, Peter Barrett was rapt with Berg's effort to surpass the 14m mark on all six throws at her first overseas meet.
It was Berg's second hit-out since the Athletics Australia national titles were run at Sydney's Olympic Park in April.
On that occasion the Swan Hill-raised athlete hit a best of 13.58m to strike gold.
It was a second national open shot put title for the South Bendigo Athletics Club star who is a multiple winner of Athletics Bendigo's H.H. Hunter Athlete of the Year award.
Berg's fund-raising for the UK tour was kicked along by Corey Mulqueen Finance, her parents Chris and Michelle, and by other contributors through the Australia Sports Foundation.
Next hit-out for the shot put champion is the AAI Games on July 23 and 24 in Tullamore, Ireland.
Finale to the UK tour is the English open track and field titles on July 30 and 31 in Bedford.
