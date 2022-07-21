Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$675,000 - $725,000
AGENCY: Ray White Bendigo
AGENT: Darcy Quinn 0491 002 683
INSPECT: By appointment
This custom-designed home at Kangaroo Flat is quite captivating with its alluring roofline, striking angles and bold use of brilliant colour.
The ground floor of this sophisticated home offers two bedrooms with robes, serviced by a luxurious three- piece family bathroom where a raised spa overlooks tranquil gardens. Also on the ground level is a cosy living space or study, and a space-saving European laundry.
A modern staircase leads to the top floor where you'll find expansive open-plan living and dining as well as a light-filled kitchen with ample storage and stainless steel cooking appliances. The kitchen is galley-style and its end wall is a lovely full-height window.
The dining space opens through glass sliding doors onto a paved patio where you can entertain to your heart's delight. Or simply sit and enjoy the serenity from your lounge with picturesque views over Mount Alexander ranges and bushland surrounds. With more mountain views, the large main bedroom includes a spacious ensuite and easy access to a private balcony.
Ideally situated in a quiet court, this impressive corner property is mere moments from Kangaroo Flat amenities with neighbouring crown land for ongoing privacy and the melody of birdsong.
Inspection will delight and inspire, contact the agent today.
