RUSHWORTH-based forest firefighter Terence Roberts' work has enabled him to be part of a lifesaving team helping the community across Victoria - and more people like him are needed.
Statewide 300 forest firefighters are needed to keep Victorians safe over the upcoming fire season and those who are passionate about protecting people and the environment are encouraged to apply to work with Forest Fire Management Victoria (FFMVic) as a project firefighter over summer.
Minister for Environment and Climate Action Lily D'Ambrosio said the work opportunity was terrific particularly for those in rural areas.
"This is a great employment opportunity for regional communities and I'd encourage people from all walks of life and backgrounds to consider becoming a seasonal project firefighter," she said.
The seasonal roles will include general firefighters, fire support officers and rappel crews.
Project firefighters will be based at more than 80 locations across the state, including around the Greater Bendigo region in Avoca, Maryborough, Castlemaine, Macedon, Heathcote, Inglewood, St Arnaud, Rushworth, Echuca, Cohuna and Bendigo itself.
Mr Roberts spent a lot of time with his team in Gippsland with the 2019-2020 fires which he called a highlight of his service.
Taskforces like that trip typically involve around eleven vehicles, and about 22 people from a district, travelling to a community in need.
"So you're kind of embedded in communities that are doing it pretty tough or [who] might have been fire affected for a period of time," Mr Roberts said.
"You're kind of embedded in those communities for a week and put in a lot of hard work and it's really good camaraderie.
"It is pretty rewarding when you've got some really good tasks to do."
Mr Roberts started in one of the Department of Land, Water and Planning's seasonal roles in 2010, but has continued on into a year-round supervisor position in Rushworth after spending time in the Murray Goldfields in Heathcote, and having secondments in other parts of the district.
New recruits will join more than 1100 frontline firefighters and 2000 permanent staff like Mr Roberts who can be called on to perform emergency roles when required, and will work alongside key fire management agencies like the Country Fire Authority to protect the community, particularly during the peak fire season of summer.
The roles will involve emergency response, planned burning, pest and weed control, road maintenance and other land management activities, with 20 roles for Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people - assisting to implement traditional knowledge and cultural burning on country.
"From the firefighting point of view, when it comes to fire, we're all the same and we all go out and do the same job [fighting the fire]," Mr Roberts said.
"And then it changes you know, you've got your day to day role and then you fire role as well.
"Obviously, people live near their work centers and travel to work like anyone does but then there might be a lot of work over in Bendigo for instance, and so there'll be multiple crews to go over there and help out for a big heap of work.
"It's not unlike us to all jump in our vehicles and travel to another work center and help them out for the day."
Forest Fire Management Victoria Chief Fire Officer Chris Hardman said no two days are the same in the role.
"You could be operating heavy machinery one week and responding to an emergency the next," he said.
"You will be fully trained and get the opportunity to work with experienced staff from a range of fire management agencies right across the state, and potentially nationally and internationally if required."
The position is right for those enjoy team based work, can communicate well and have a good level of fitness.
The application process involves a medical and a task-based assessment, carrying around 20 kilos as part of a 4.8 kilometre course in under 45 minutes.
Many applicants are university students - just like Mr Roberts who started straight out of school - but anyone who is curious can apply.
"A lot of stuff that we do can be taught," Mr Roberts said.
"There will be things that certain people, if they have worked with power equipment or they have a certain background in machinery, that might help them if they want to go down that kind of stream in our work.
"Other people might not have that background and still want to go down that stream and it can it can be taught."
Applications for project firefighter positions close on Sunday, July 31.
For further information and to apply visit ffm.vic.gov.au or call 136 186.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
