Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Aaron Carver.
The 41-year-old is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at court for deception offences.
It is believed Mr Carver may be frequenting the Echuca area as well as the north west suburbs of Melbourne.
Mr Carver is described as 179cm tall with a solid build and bald.
Anyone who sights him or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
