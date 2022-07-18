Two of Bendigo's esteemed jewellers have come together in a celebration of master craftsmanship for a new exhibition, The Town Jewels, which has opened at the Living Arts Space.
The free exhibition explores the work of Tony Kean and Milton Long who between them celebrate over 60-plus years' experience as fine jewellery makers.
City of Greater Bendigo Visitor Services manager Jemma Docherty said both jewellers were highly distinguished artists and well known for their expertise in creating unique pieces.
"Both jewellers have produced magnificent pieces for this exhibition and the fine detail for each piece is exquisite." Ms Docherty said.
"The Town Jewels exhibits the jewellers' new work, reflects on past masterpieces and offers insights on each artist's creative process.
"This Saturday's opening will be an opportunity to meet the jewellers and enjoy this very special event which will be attended by mayor Andrea Metcalf."
Residents are also invited to The Town Jewels official exhibition opening at the Living Arts Space on July 23 from 2pm to 4pm.
The Town Jewels is on until Sunday September 11.
You can also browse exhibition products online at uniquelybendigo.com.au/collections
Located in the Bendigo Visitor Centre, the Living Arts Space is open seven days a week from 9am to 5pm (except Christmas Day).
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
