In a sought-after residential pocket, just minutes from the heart of Bendigo, this modern two-storey home offers quality and sophistication.
Sales executive Matt Ingram of PRD Real Estate Bendigo said it's an offering of the highest calibre.
Meticulous attention to detail is on display at every turn, and the beautifully appointed home cascades over two uncompromising and cleverly zoned levels.
On the ground level, you'll discover four bedrooms including the main suite. A sanctuary of serenity, the main suite features substantial walk-through robes as well as a deluxe ensuite.
Also on this level is a sparkling main bathroom, a versatile living room, two fitted robes, another walk-in robe and walk-in storage.
The home's lower level is completely dedicated to entertaining with ample room for family relaxation and grand-scale get-togethers. This enviable space spills seamlessly onto beautifully manicured gardens and an incredibly private multi-seasonal outdoor living zone.
Alfresco living has a soaring raked ceiling which captures warm winter sunshine and provides essential shade during summer. A plumbed-in barbecue with a bonus wok burner takes care of outdoor dining.
Back inside the home, a showcase kitchen with a SMEG 900mm-wide oven is a space that's designed to please. Stone benchtops, a dishwasher, soft-closing drawers and a large walk-in pantry are more kitchen highlights.
Further standout features in this immaculate home are polished concrete flooring as well as spotted-gum floors.
There is an under-stair workstation with storage, a guest powder room, and a two-way laundry chute accessed from the ensuite and main bathroom.
Zoned heating and cooling maintains year-round comfort. A wine cellar will store your collection at optimum temperature.
The property has timber decking, established gardens, privacy hedging and a double garage with internal access.
It is positioned on a quiet street where a combination of modern and character-filled original homes reflect Bendigo's golden past and future vision.
A brisk walk to the city centre, hospital precinct, schools, sports venues, theatres, galleries, cafes and antique stores.
