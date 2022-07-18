BENDIGO Health is one of eight healthcare networks using a world-first, La Trobe University-designed therapy to help stroke survivors regain their sense of touch.
The Study of the Effectiveness of Neurorehabilitation on Sensation (SENSe) therapy was developed by researchers at La Trobe in Melbourne and has already helped hundreds of stroke survivors improve their ability to eat, cook and drive.
The new partnership between La Trobe, Bendigo Health and other health-care networks will see health professionals upskilled and the therapy offered to thousands of patients across Victoria and NSW.
"We now have four specialist SENSe therapy centres established in Melbourne, Adelaide and Newcastle - and a further 100 physiotherapists and occupational therapists upskilled to roll the therapy out across eight healthcare networks in Victoria and NSW," Program lead, La Trobe's Professor Leeanne Carey, said.
"Thanks to this new partnership, people can more easily access this highly effective, evidence-based therapy which has been in development for years - whether they recently had a stroke or have been struggling with everyday tasks for years."
Professor Carey although one in two people experience a loss of touch after stroke, it's largely a hidden problem.
"For someone to suddenly not have this skill can erode confidence, independence and the ability to live a full and happy life," she said.
"Family members may see the person walking and talking and assume they can easily return to their everyday life. But this is often not the case."
SENSe therapy exploits the brain's ability to adapt and learn new skills and focus on redescovering the sense of touch in a patient's arms.
Patients who have completed the six-week program said the therapy changed their life.
"SENSe therapy helps to reprogram the brain so that people again know when they are touching objects, can recognise textures, and know where their hand is in space," Professor Carey said.
Stroke Foundation chief executive Sharon McGowan said it was thrilling to see SENSe therapy becoming available to thousands of Australians.
"We know that getting functionality back after stroke is a significant step in the recovery journey," she said.
"There are 445,000 living with the impact of stroke in Australia and no one person will have the same needs in their recovery journey.
"That is why new innovations like SENSe therapy are so important."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
