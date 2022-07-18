A new boutique electronic music festival could be coming to Hepburn Shire, with plans submitted for a four-day dance party near Campbelltown.
The event, the 2 Degrees Music and Arts Festival, has launched a website, with its inaugural dates set for November - the lineup includes stellar house and techno DJs and producers from across the country as well as art installations and a focus on celebrating the land's Traditional Owners.
Organisers have applied for a place of assembly permit for the festival from Hepburn Shire Council, to lock in the festival's location on 246 acres of private land along Deep Creek Road in Campbelltown, north of Clunes.
The application mentions if approved, a smaller event, with about 500 people, could run in September or October, with the larger 2 degrees festival, from November 10, planning for a maximum of 3000 people.
It also mentions an intention to hold up to six events at the site each year, of varying capacities
Natural amphitheatres are mentioned in the application, with the festival site - including camping and car parking - in a vacant block currently used for sheep grazing.
The application also states it would have full security, a licensed bar area with Melbourne craft brewers, and DanceWize on site, with local police and fire brigades also invited.
"The proposed events all seemingly resonate with the community's interest in connecting to community and nature; whilst appreciating music and arts," the application states.
"The provision of a variety of relatively small, flexible number and style of events (sic) allows for 2 Degrees Events Pty Ltd and the site owner to build an understanding of the best style (of) events for the region; and will provide confidence to explore these options."
Tickets to the November festival, which features Otologic and Wax'o Paradiso, are not yet on sale.
Organisers were contacted for comment.
If it gets the tick of approval, 2 Degrees would join what is looking like a packed summer of music festivals across the district, with plans for Beyond the Valley to move to Hesse, south of Ballarat, and the Falls Festival to a site near Colac.
The mighty Meredith Music Festival is also set to launch on December 9, celebrating a belated 30-year birthday, while Lexton's Rainbow Serpent is planning a return at Easter.
