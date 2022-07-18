Stories of Aboriginal history and geography are on display for locals and visitors to enjoy at Upper Coliban Reservoir as part of recent park upgrade.
Member for Macedon Mary-Anne Thomas and other officials visited the completed works last week, which included the construction of a new shelter, known as a Mayam and walking trail a named Djangi Walendjak.
The site now features paths and landscaping adjacent to the spillway, as well as interpretive signage telling the stories, history and geography of the Dja Dja Wurrung peoples.
"The Coliban River and surrounding areas are significant areas for the Dja Dja Wurrung people," Djandak Enterprise Economic Development general manager Steve Jackson said.
"This project has been a great opportunity to have Djandak staff on Country building this important infrastructure."
The project also features black glass incorporated into the concrete slab to represent the tachylite mine that was submerged by the formation of the reservoir. Tachylite is a rock that was used by Dja Dja Wurrung peoples for making flaked stone tools.
"This is another great example of two corporations working together to acknowledge Indigenous history and culture in the region," Ms Thomas said.
"It is wonderful for locals of the Macedon Ranges and visitors to the area to be able to come and learn about the Aboriginal history and geography of this important asset."
Djandak, a subsidiary of Djaara, designed the Mayam using traditional shapes and incorporating natural materials and landscaping.
Local sandstone and bluestone has also been used in the landscaping and local timbers used as structural beams in the shelters and toilets. The plants have been selected due to their traditional significance to the Dja Dja Wurrung peoples through their use as food and fibre plants.
Coliban Water provided $130,000 for the upgrades, giving visitors to the reservoir more options to get outside and explore the great outdoors while learning about the area's cultural history.
"We love partnering on country with Djaara to ensure that their history and culture is visible in the landscape so that we may all learn and share understanding," Coliban Water managing director Damian Wells said.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
