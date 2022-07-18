Young regional singers to share Ulumbarra stage with Opera Australia

FIFTEEN young central Victorian singers will join Opera Australia for its performance of Barber of Seville this weekend.
The students, aged between nine and 14, have been rehearsing for weeks and will meet up with Opera Australia performers this week for rehearsal ahead of Saturday's performance.
Children's Choir leader Gail Godber said involving local performers with nationally touring shows gave the community a strong link to it.
"It really anchors performances in the community," she said. "It is also a wonderful opportunity for young singers to dream about what they would like to do in music.
"To be able to be immersed in an experience like this is an extraordinary opportunity."
For some students it is their second chance at performing alongside Opera Australia.
"Last year we got to a week away from the performance of Carmen," Ms Godber said. "It was the same setup up - the children's chorus for Opera Australia with the professional touring group.
"We got to the last rehearsal and went into lockdown and it was cancelled."
Families involved with the 2021 project were invited back this year along with some others who responded to an email sent to schools.
"We have a student from Castlemaine and new members from the Bendigo Youth Choir," Ms Godber said.
Students have had to learn six passages of music ad will sing in Italian during their performances.
Ms Godber said the choir was provided with materials and recordings to prepare for the show.
"We wont see anyone from Opera Australia until next Wednesday," she said. "We have been examples of correct pronunciation and recordings of the accompaniments.
"Students had to learn the six passages that they will sing with the professional cast through the opera.
"It will be an early start on Saturday, about 2.30 or 3pm for costumes, blocking and movements with the show concluding about 10.30pm.
"For those who have done it before, when we were involved with Madam Butterfly in 2018, they understand the significance but I am not sure it will dawn on the younger singers until they are standing beside the professionals on stage."
The Barber of Seville is a popular Gioachino Rossini opera that has been a part of countless pop culture references through the decades - most famously with Bugs Bunny.
"We know it has many of the beautiful melodies and arias from so much pop culture," Ms Godber said.
"It's one thing to say you will be familiar when you hear the music but when do, it is sure to be very apparent."
Opera Australia's Barber of Seville is at Ulumbarra Theatre on Saturday, July 23, from 7.30pm.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
