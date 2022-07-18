CVFLW: Castlemaine, Golden Square score big wins in Pink Round

CVFLW top teams Castlemaine and Golden Square continued their preparation for the finals series with commanding wins in round 13 action at the weekend.
The second-placed Bulldogs started Pink Round in fine fashion on Friday night.
On home soil at Wade Street, Golden Square proved too good for Eaglehawk, 15.13 (103) to 4.1 (25).
The Borough took the game right up to the home side in the first quarter, but Square broke the game open with a brilliant second term.
Square kicked 6.3 to 1.0 in the second quarter to take a match-winning 40-point lead into the main break.
The Hawks didn't throw in the towel and matched Square in the final term, but the damage had been done.
Brea Ross, Sarah Ingram and Keely Hare (four goals) led the way for the Bulldogs.
Eaglehawk's best were Freyja Pearce, Kayla Cox and Kirstin Shaw.
Castlemaine showed its class in its 110-point win over Strathfieldsaye.
The undefeated Magpies won 16.14 (110) to 0.0 (0) and a mid-season recruit showed why she could play a big role in the finals.
Midfielder Aisling Tupper, who has experience at VFLW level, was best on ground in her second game for the Pies.
Tia Davidge and Michelle Barkla were instrumental in the win, while Meg Ginnivan and Shelby Knoll kicked four goals each.
Kyneton consolidated third spot on the ladder by defeating North Bendigo by 61 points.
The Tigers were wayward in front of goal, but got the job done 8.19 (67) to 1.0 (6).
Nikita Jameson was outstanding for the Tigers, while Jacinta Cochrane, Teagan Ainslie and Natalie Korifsky won plenty of the ball.
Heidi Erasmus was the only multiple goalkicker with two.
It's been a tough season at times for the winless Bulldogs, but they could take plenty of positives out of Sunday's game.
They outscored Kyneton in the second term and the 61-point margin was a vast improvement on the 134-point loss they had to Kyneton in their first clash this season.
Ashlyne McInnes, Quetta Holloway-Jinks, Eliza McKinstry and Leonie Schulz were best for the Bulldogs.
Kyneton 4.6 4.10 5.13 8.19 (67)
North Bendigo Women 0.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 (6)
GOALS: Kyneton: H. Erasmus 2, M. Stott, N. Brissenden, U. Van Dyk, N. Korinfsky, T. Moore, J. Savioa. North Bendigo: K. Gibbons.
BEST: Kyneton: N. Jameson, J. Cochrane, T. Ainslie, N. Korifsky, U. Van Dyke, H. Erasmus.; North Bendigo: A. McInnes, Q. Holloway-Jinks, E. McKinstry, L. Schulz, T. Rainsbury, M. Jelbart.
Golden Square 2.1 8.4 12.9 15.13 (103)
Eaglehawk 1.0 2.0 2.1 4.1 (25)
GOALS: Golden Square: K. Hare 4, T. Williams 3, B. Ross 2, E. Collins 2, N. Tile, S. Ingram, G. Free, J. Cox. Eaglehawk: not supplied.
BEST: Golden Square: B. Ross, S. Ingram, K. Hare, T. Williams, A. Carrod, J. Cox. Eaglehawk: F. Pearce, K. Cox, K. Shaw, C. Coffey, S. Heron, L. Dawe.
Castlemaine 4.4 11.7 16.9 16.14 (110)
Strathfieldsaye 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS: Castlemaine: S. Knoll 4, M. Ginnivan 4, B. Semmens 3, A. Tupper 2, E. Gretgrix, L. McMahon, E. Cooper.
BEST: Castlemaine: A. Tupper, T. Davidge, M. Barkla, M. Ginnivan, J. Ross, L. McMahon. Strathfieldsaye: not supplied.
Castlemaine 40
Golden square 32
Kyneton 32
Bendigo Thunder 28
Eaglehawk 20
Strathfieldsaye 8
Kerang 4
North Bendigo 0
Sunday (all games start at 2.30pm)
Castlemaine v North Bendigo
Strathfieldsaye v Kerang
Bendigo Thunder v Golden Square
