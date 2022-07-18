Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ
Photos

CVFLW: Castlemaine, Golden Square score big wins in Pink Round

Updated July 18 2022 - 1:08am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PACK FLIES: Golden Square and Eagehawk players compete for the ball in Friday night's clash at Wade Street. Picture: NONI HYETT

CVFLW top teams Castlemaine and Golden Square continued their preparation for the finals series with commanding wins in round 13 action at the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.