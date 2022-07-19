BFNL netball: Bloods not giving up in bid for third spot

SOUTH Bendigo coach Jannelle Hobbs is hopeful a win over a tough Kyneton can kick-start a push for an unlikely top-three spot.
The Bloods, led by their young two-time best and fairest winner Chloe Langley, shrugged off a plucky Kyneton at the QEO on Saturday by six goals.
They have had their issues with the Tigers in 2022, after the teams' earlier season clash at Kyneton ended in a draw.
It's that result that has lingered as crucial in the Bloods' inability to rise above its current fourth spot on the ladder.
With five rounds remaining, South Bendigo (8-4-1) sits six points below Gisborne (10-3) on the ladder in the battle for the double chance.
Hobbs would love nothing better than for the Bloods to fully hit their straps and claim third spot from the Bulldogs before the start of finals, but concedes that is something much easier said than done.
They will get a chance to make some ground when they host Gisborne at the QEO on July 30, although it is hard to see the Bulldogs dropping too many more matches other than their August 6 clash against top-of-the-ladder Kangaroo Flat.
And the Bloods still need to find a way past Castlemaine this week and Kangaroo Flat in round 18.
Given their troubles earlier in the season at Kyneton - and with defensive midcourter Emily Cossar still missing and Ash Gilmore playing her first quarter in a month - Hobbs was happy just to eke out a tough win on Saturday.
"They stuck with us ... we'd get out to seven, or eight in front and they'd peg us back, so in the end, it took us probably three quarters to shake them off," she said.
"I thought they played well. Of course, they have their big target in Michelle Fletcher, who is still playing top netball.
"They pushed Gisborne the week before as well, so I'm sure they will cause some headaches for some teams in the last few weeks.
They were tough - a very physical side, so we played well to get the win.
"At this stage that's all we can do."
Hobbs said Langley, who shifted from goal shooter to goal attack in the final term, was an obvious difference maker with her 90 per cent conversion rate, while star midcourter Keiarah Brooks and the experienced Alicia McGlashan provided plenty of stability when it was needed.
The dual BFNL premiership coach, like most of her peers who are finals-bound, is looking forward to that seemingly rare day when they have a full complement of players on-court.
"We're still struggling to get that group of 10 A-grade players that we have on the court - I don't think we've had it since round one," she said.
"Once we do and get some connection, it's onwards and upwards from there.
"It's starting to happen and come together, hopefully, we get there."
Hobbs is embracing a tough showdown this weekend against Castlemaine, which has improved in both performance and personnel since the Bloods' earlier season win over the Magpies by 15 goals.
"It was a good game last time and will no doubt be even tougher," she said.
"Obviously Fiona (Fowler) is back, but you never really know who they are going to have, which makes them hard to plan for.
"We can still get past Gisborne, but we would have to beat them and have some things go our way.
"That draw hurt us against Kyneton, but the main thing is we are entrenched in the top five where we want to be."
