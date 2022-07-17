BFNL: Hawks ignite finals hopes with upset win over Bulldogs

Eaglehawk stayed well and truly in the race for a 2022 finals berth following a hard-fought seven-point win over Golden Square on Saturday.
In a pulsating last quarter at Wade Street, where twice just one point separated the teams and then scores were level with seven minutes left to play, the Hawks were steadier in the closing stages.
With less than a minute left to play, Dillon Williams was the recipient of a 50m penalty, he handballed across field to Clayton Holmes and Holmes sank the sealer.
There were just 19 seconds left to play as Eaglehawk ran out winners: 12.12 (84) to 12.5 (77).
"We've probably shown some glimpses of four-quarter form so at this stage of the season we've just got to put some wins together,'' Eaglehawk coach Travis Matheson said.
Eaglehawk bounced out to a handy 22-point lead by the first break.
Lewin Davis was unstoppable in the first term, nailing three majors with his third from a running shot at the Maple Street end the pick of the trio.
With the advantage of a four-goal breeze, the Hawks did all the attacking and didn't allow the Bulldogs past their half-forward line for most of the opening term.
Finally, Braydon Vaz snared the Square's first major from an angle out on the bowling green half-forward flank.
The Two Blues added four majors to three in the second term with the Bulldogs unable to add to their goal tally until the 14-minute mark when Joel Brett steered home the first of his four for the afternoon.
The Hawks went into the long break 31-points up, with Liam Marciano converting at the Wade Street end after taking a tumbling mark right on siren time.
The Bulldogs staged a mini-revival in the third quarter adding 4.1 to 1.2, but they still trailed by 14 points at the last change.
However Jack Stewart, who finished with three majors for the Square, gave the Bulldogs the chance of victory with the second of his three goals from a long, high shot right on siren time.
And even though the Square had the advantage of kicking to the Maple Street end in the vital last term, the wind had dropped and the Two Blues ball winners Ben Thompson, Billy Evans and Dillon Williams kept pushing Eaglehawk into attack.
Even so, Square defenders Jack Merrin and Liam Duguid were frequently in the road and rebounded for the Dogs..
With seven minutes left, Stewart snapped a crucial major and when skipper Jack Geary added a point straight after scores were level at 71 apiece.
Darcy Richards marked on a strong lead wide out and he sank a great set shot and the Hawks were back in front.
Within moments Square forward Brett reduced the margin to a single point with his fourth goal from the boundary line on the pool flank.
Just three minutes were left on the timekeepers' clocks.
Then up stepped Holmes with the winning goal and the Hawks were able to celebrate a memorable victory.
