Relief, joy at success of Australian Sheep and Wool Show in Bendigo

A PALPABLE sense of relief pervaded the Bendigo Showgrounds over the weekend as the Australian Sheep and Wool Show got under way.
Show chief executive Margot Falconer admitted to high nerves going into the three-day event after years of COVID-induced lockdowns and cancellations.
"It was only at about 9 o'clock on Friday morning that we relaxed," she said as the show wound down on Sunday afternoon.
This year's event had proven to be a huge success, Ms Falconer said.
It appeared on track to have 30,000 visitors by Sunday afternoon and huge crowds milled in the sheds watching the livestock sales.
Others ignored the intermittent bursts of rain to look at stalls outside.
"People are full of happiness," Ms Falconer said.
"It's sort of been a reunion and a revival. That's how we all feel. Thank God the show was saved and now everyone can catch up again."
The 145-year-old show might not have taken place this year without six months of fundraising to make up the $500,000 organisers lost when they were forced to cancel the day before the 2021 event.
The support had come from governments, suppliers and contractors, sponsors, members and a host of other supporters.
Most site holders Ms Falconer had spoken to over the weekend were happy with how business had gone.
She had already had a number of emails from people wanting to book their place for the 2023 event.
It was another sign that the hardship that COVID-19 lockdowns had brought show organisers had now, finally, become a thing of the past.
"We are back in business," Ms Falconer said.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
